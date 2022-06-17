Berlin 2022: Karolina Pliskova vs Coco Gauff preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | bett1open

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Karolina Pliskova vs (7) Coco Gauff

Date: June 17, 2022

Tournament: bett1open 2022

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Berlin, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $757,900

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Karolina Pliskova vs Coco Gauff preview

Fourth seed Karolina Pliskova will square off against seventh seed Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals of the Berlin Open on Friday.

Pliskova is still in search of her best form since returning to the tour after a hand injury. The 30-year-old has played only 17 matches this season, with a win ratio of 47 percent.

Entering the bett1open on the back of a second-round exit at Roland Garros, Pliskova picked up hard-fought wins over Kaia Kanepi and Bianca Andreescu to reach the last eight.

Pliskova and Andreescu battled it out for more than two hours in a grueling second-round encounter. The Czech stormed back from the brink of defeat to snatch victory in a third-set tie-break.

Coco Gauff is into her maiden quarterfinal on grass after defeating Wang Xinyu 6-0, 6-4. It was a notably better performance from her 6-2, 7-6(2) win over compatriot Ann Li in the first round. She enjoys playing on grass and made the fourth round at Wimbledon in consecutive outings in 2019 and 2021.

The American is yet to drop a set in Berlin, but has been presented with a considerably easier draw than Pliskova.

Karolina Pliskova vs Coco Gauff head-to-head

Pliskova leads 1-0 in the head-to-head against Gauff. She defeated the teenager in three sets in their previous meeting at the 2021 Madrid Open.

Karolina Pliskova vs Coco Gauff odds

Player Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games (Over & Under) Karolina Pliskova +155 +2.5 (+105) Over 20.5 (-150) Coco Gauff -200 -2.5 (-145) Under 20.5 (+105)

(All odds are sourced by BetMGM)

Karolina Pliskova vs Coco Gauff prediction

This will be an exciting contest between the seasoned pro and the teenage sensation, with no clear favorite.

Pliskova won 70 percent of her first-serve points against Andreescu and hit 12 aces. The Czech uses her height to great advantage, serving at an average speed of 101 miles per hour. She is an aggressive player and likes to control rallies from the baseline.

Gauff was dominant in her last match. She won 82 percent of her first-serve points and faced only two break points. She was able to generate a good amount of depth on her grounstrokes and will look to do the same against Pliskova.

The teenager has spent less time on the court compared to Pliskova and has looked comfortable in her transition to grass.

The two players have a similar win ratio on grass, but Pliskova has more experience on the surface, which might help her over the line in this exciting quarter-final encounter.

Pick: Pliskova to win in three sets.

