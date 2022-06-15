Berlin 2022: Maria Sakkari vs Daria Saville preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | bett1open

Match Details

Fixture: Maria Sakkari vs Daria Saville

Date: June 15, 2022.

Tournament: bett1open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Berlin, Germany.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: $757,900.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Maria Sakkari vs Daria Saville preview

World No. 6 Maria Sakkari will square off against Daria Saville in the second round of the bett1open on Wednesday.

Sakkari has had a decent season, winning 23 out of 35 matches. She finished as the runner-up at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and at Indian Wells, but is yet to win a title this year.

The Greek entered the Berlin Open on the back of a quarterfinal exit in Nottingham and faced off against Leolia Jeanjean in the first round.

Sakkari put in a flawless performance against the French qualifier, powering through to a 6-3, 6-2 victory in an hour and 24 minutes.

Daria Saville has looked in good touch this season, winning 12 out of 22 matches, with runs to the Round of 16 at Indian Wells and the quarterfinals of the Miami Open being her best results.

The Australian came through the qualifiers in Berlin, beating Noma Akugue Noha and Sabine Lisicki. She took on Jil Teichmann in the first round.

Saville and Teichmann were competitive right from the get-go, breaking each other's serve in the opening two games. The first set went to a tie-break, which was won by the Swiss.

However, the 28-year-old staged a comeback to win the match 6-7(2), 7-5, 6-2 and progress to the Round of 16 in Berlin.

Maria Sakkari vs Daria Saville head-to-head

The head-to-head between Sakkari and Saville is tied at 1-1. Their most recent meeting came at Indian Wells in March, where an injury forced Saville to retire in the first set.

Maria Sakkari vs Daria Saville odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Maria Sakkari -400 -1.5 (-140) 2 sets (-250) Daria Saville +280 +1.5 (+100) 3 sets (+165)

(All odds are sourced by BetMGM)

Maria Sakkari vs Daria Saville prediction

Daria Saville celebrates a point at the 2022 French Open

Sakkari will enter this contest as the favorite. After a good hardcourt season, she didn't fare too well on clay. She will be determined to turn things around on grass.

The Greek won a whopping 92 percent of her first serve points in her last match and never faced a break point. Sakkari is known for her aggressive game, centered around a strong serve and powerful groundstrokes.

Saville has gone about her work quitely but efficiently this season, playing some assertive tennis in her last few tournaments. She won 65 percent of her first serve points against Teichmann and saved 10 out of 15 break points.

The former World No. 20 generally hits her groundstrokes deep and is always looking for an opportunity to move in at the net. She committed 11 double faults in her last match, which she must improve on against a player of Sakkari's caliber.

An exciting contest is on the cards. Sakkari does not have the best record on grass. She lost at Wimbledon last year in the second round. Saville has already played three matches in Berlin and is used to the conditions. If she can minimize her unforced errors, she might just have a shot at upsetting the World No. 6.

Pick: Daria Saville to win in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far