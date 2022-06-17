Berlin 2022: Ons Jabeur vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | bett1open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Ons Jabeur vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Date: 14 June 2022

Tournament: bett1open 2022

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Berlin, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $757,900

Ons Jabeur vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview

Ons Jabeur will take on Aliaksandra Sasnovich in an exciting quarterfinal encounter at the 2022 Berlin Open on Friday.

Jabeur, the top seed, fended off a challenge from American Alycia Parks in her last match — prevailing over her opponent in two tight matches. She scored a resoudning 6-3, 6-3 win over Karolina Muchova in her opening match and will now look to carry the form into the business end of the tournament.

Sasnovich beat Andrea Petkovic in her last match.

Sasnovich, meanwhile, has also made a strong start to the grasscourt season here in Berlin. The Belarusian eked out a tight three-set win over Anastasia Gasanova in her first match before ousting Andrea Petkovic for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Sasnovich has staged a few deep runs on the tour in 2022, having reached the final in Melbourne and the fourth round at the French Open — and will look to add another solid showing to her name on Friday.

Ons Jabeur vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich head-to-head

Jabeur leads Sasnovich in their current head-to-head 2-0. That said, both of the Tunisian's wins have come in hard-fought three-setters.

Ons Jabeur vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Ons Jabeur -400 -4.5 (-125) Over 20.5 (-115) Aliaksandra Sasnovich +290 +4.5 (-110) Under 20.5 (-115)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM

Ons Jabeur vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich prediction

Jabeur will be a favorite to emerge victorious on paper.

Ons Jabeur has done well to put a disappointing French Open campaign behind her to ensure a solid start to the grasscourt season. The Tunisian's versatile game is well-suited to the surface and her slice and dropshots have been very effective this week.

In the form of Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Jabeur faces an opponent who possesses plenty of guile herself. The Belarusian also possesses the ability to mix things up and the contest could well turn into a chess match, with both players looking to outsmart the other.

Sasnovich's newfound aggression has been a big part of her improved results in recent months. The low-bouncing grasscourt would only accentuate the impact of the Belarusian's already-flat groundstokes.

Playing as the underdog, Sasnovich is likely to play with more freedom. She could create plenty of issues for Jabeur, but the Tunisian has looked rock-solid in both her matches here so far. Her improved backhand has left virtually no weak spots for opponents to exploit. If she can play with a certain level of restraint, Jabeur should be able to weather the storm and win the match.

Prediction: Jabeur to win in three sets

