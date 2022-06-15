Berlin 2022: Ons Jabeur vs Alycia Parks preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | bett1open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Ons Jabeur vs (Q) Alycia Parks.

Date: June 16, 2022.

Tournament: bett1open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Berlin, Germany.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: $757,900.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Ons Jabeur vs Alycia Parks preview

Top seed Ons Jabeur will lock horns with American qualifier Alycia Parks on Thursday in her quest for a spot in the quarterfinals of the bett1open in Berlin.

Jabeur has had a fantastic start to the season. She has reached the quarterfinals or better in seven of the 10 tournaments she has competed in so far.

The World No. 4 attained her peak form during the clay swing, winning the Madrid title and finishing as the runner-up in Rome and Charleston. She, however, couldn't convert her sensational form into a deep run at Roland Garros, where she shockingly fell in the first round.

Jabeur will be eager to put aside that setback and return to winning ways on grass. It is a surface that notably saw her win her maiden WTA title in Birmingham last year and she managed to reach the 2021 Wimbledon quarterfinals as well.

The top seed made her intentions clear in her first-round match in Berlin on Tuesday. She had a highly tricky opener against two-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist Karolina Muchova, who she swatted away for a breezy 6-3, 6-3 win.

Buoyed by that win, Jabeur will now be setting her sights on a quarterfinal berth when she meets the unheralded Alycia Parks on Thursday.

Alycia Parks in action at the 2022 AO Qualifying

Parks, meanwhile, is an up-and-coming American player with a career-high ranking of 150, which she achieved in April this year. She mainly plies her trade in the qualifying rounds of tour-level events and on the ITF circuit.

The 21-year-old has one ITF $25,000 title to her name, which she won in 2020. She reached a couple of ITF $60,000 finals this year in Rome and Arcadia, finishing but couldn't cross the final hurdle on both occasions.

At the ongoing Berlin tournament, the World No. 169 earned her spot in the main draw by winning two rounds of qualifying matches. She made the most of her opportunity by ousting World No. 46 Qinwen Zheng 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the first round on Monday.

Ons Jabeur vs Alycia Parks head-to-head

Jabeur has a 1-0 lead over Parks in their head-to-head. The Tunisian pummeled Parks 6-4, 6-0 in their only meeting so far in Charleston last year.

Ons Jabeur vs Alycia Parks odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Ons Jabeur -1000 -3.5 (-480) Under 19.5 (-132) Alycia Parks +800 +7.5 (-345) Over 18.5 (-120)

(All odds sourced from Oddschecker)

Ons Jabeur vs Alycia Parks prediction

Ons Jabeur in action at the 2022 French Open

This will be a clash of youth and experience. Jabeur's supreme form and grasscourt prowess could prove to be a hurdle too high for the youngster, making the World No. 4 the favorite to come through.

The Tunisian has got the perfect game to click on the slick surface. Not only is Jabeur feisty from the back of the court, but her dropshots are lethal as well. She never misses an opportunity to change up her play with slices and dropshots to break down her opponent's rhythm.

That said, Parks is a big server and has already produced 48 aces in her three matches so far in Berlin. Breaking down her huge serve on grass could prove to be a challenge initially even for the likes of Jabeur.

But the top seed has a solid ground game with which she will eventually look to use to make inroads into her young opponent's serve. Once she does so, Jabeur should defeat Parks and make it into the last eight.

Pick: Ons Jabeur to win in two tight sets.

