Berlin 2022: Veronika Kudermetova vs Liudmila Samsonova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | bett1open

Match Details

Fixture: Veronika Kudermetova vs Liudmila Samsonova

Date: June 16, 2022.

Tournament: bett1open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Berlin, Germany.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: $757,900.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Veronika Kudermetova vs Liudmila Samsonova preivew

World No. 24 Veronika Kudermetova will square off against Ludmila Samsonova in the second round of the Berlin Open on Thursday.

Kudermetova has been unfortunate to be on the losing end of three WTA finals this season, falling short against Simona Halep at the Melbourne Summer Set, Jelena Ostapenko at the Dubai Tennis Championships and Anastasia Potpova in the Istanbul Cup.

The Russian has a win percentage of 64.9 this season and entered the bett1open on the back of a semifinal run at the Rosmalen Championships. She faced off against third seed Aryna Sabalenka in the first round.

The Russian was rattled early on by Sabalenka's power and lost the opening set 6-2. Sabalenka continued to dominate in the second set and raced to a 5-2 lead. But Kudermetova stayed calm and pulled off one of her best performances this season. She won the next five games to level the match and continued her momentum to snatch a memorable victory.

Liudmila Samsonova has not had much success since her triumph in Berlin last year, with runs to the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International and semifinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix amongst her stand-out performances. She put up a spirited display against World No. 1 Iga Switaek in Stuttgart, but eventually lost 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-5.

The 23-year-old took on Tamara Zidansek in her opening match in Berlin and cruised to a 7-5, 6-1 win in an hour and 21 minutes.

The World No. 29 will be feeling much better after snapping a five-match losing streak.

Veronika Kudermetova vs Liudmila Samsonova head-to-head

The head-to-head between Kudermetova and Samsonova is tied at 1-1. Kudermetova defeated Samsonova in their most recent encounter at the 2021 Indian Wells Open in straight sets.

Veronika Kudermetova vs Liudmila Samsonova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Veronika Kudermetova -155 -1.5 (-135) Over 21.5 (-110) Ludmila Sasnovich +120 +1.5 (-105) Under 21.5 (-125)

(All odds are sourced by BetMGM)

Veronika Kudermetova vs Liudmila Samsonova prediction

Veronika Kudermetova steadies herself for a forehand

Kudermetova will be the slight favourite heading into this all-Russian affair. She has been much more consistent than her opponent this season and has beaten a few top-ranked opponents.

The French Open quarterfinalist won 62 percent of her first-serve points against Sabalenka and saved a staggering 13 out of 17 break points. She is known for her aggressive approach and has one of the best serves on tour.

Samsonova was dominant in her first-round match, firing eight aces and winning 79 percent of her first-serve points. She's been more successful on grass than on any other surface, winning 69 percent of her matches. At 5'11 the Russian has a powerful serve, but can also mix up her game with delicate drop shots.

Kudermetova is up against a solid competitor on grass. But her form, as well as the confidence boost from beating Sabalenka, should see her through in this encounter.

Pick: Kudermetova to win in two tight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far