Berlin 2023: Coco Gauff vs Katerina Siniakova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | bett1open

Fixture: (5) Coco Gauff vs Katerina Siniakova

Tournament: bett1open, presented by Ecotrans Group

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Berlin, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor grass

Prize money: $780,637

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Coco Gauff vs Katerina Siniakova preview

Fifth seed Coco Gauff will open her Berlin campaign against World No. 54 Katerina Siniakova.

This will be Gauff's first appearance on grass this year and her first tournament since her quarterfinal defeat to eventual champion Iga Swiatek at the French Open.

The World No. 4 made a brilliant start to the season by winning the title at Auckland. Since then, Gauff went on to make the semifinals in Dubai, and the quarterfinals in Indian Wells and Doha.

The 19-year-old's clay season intially turned out to be underwhelming until she improved her record with a run to the last eight in Paris.

Gauff will now look to continue the momentum in Berlin a year after reaching the semifinals at this grasscourt tournament.

Katerina Siniakova serves at the 2023 French Open

Katerina Siniakova, meanwhile, is the world's top-ranked player in women's doubles with a highly coveted Career Slam in that discipline.

In singles, she has three titles to her name and a career-high world ranking of 31 that she attained in October 2018.

The Czech's most recent singles glory came at Portoroz last September, where she downed reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina to win the title.

Since then, however, the 27-year-old hasn't been able to make much noise in singles apart from just one occasion. It was at the WTA 250 event in Merida, Mexico, in February this year. Siniakova went on to win three matches at the tournament before bowing out to Camila Giorgi in the last four stage.

A right wrist injury also plagued the Czech for a chunk of the season, forcing her to skip a few tournaments.

The World No. 54 will arrive in Berlin on the back of a three-match losing streak, looking to get some much-needed match play ahead of the Wimbledon Championships.

Coco Gauff vs Katerina Siniakova head-to-head

Coco Gauff leads 4-1 in her head-to-head with Katerina Siniakova. Their most recent meeting was at the Australian Open earlier this year, which ended in a 6-1, 6-4 win in Gauff's favor.

Coco Gauff vs Katerina Siniakova odds

Coco Gauff vs Katerina Siniakova prediction

Coco Gauff in action at the 2023 French Open

The two players are clearly at the opposite ends of the spectrum as far as their current form is concerned. While Siniakova should be low on confidence after her physical struggles and early defeats, Gauff should be feeling more energized and motivated to build on her Paris run.

That said, Siniakova did beat Gauff end of last year at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals and could draw inspiration from that performance. She relentlessly attacked the American's serve to break her thrice in the second set for a 7-6(1), 6-1 win.

While the youngster has worked on her serve, her forehand remains a glaring weakness and is often targeted by opponents to break down her game. Being proficient in doubles, Siniakova is excellent at the net and has superb pace. Her variety and touch could make things difficult for Gauff on the fast grasscourt in Berlin.

However, Siniakova herself hasn't been at her sharpest for weeks now, especially because of her injury issues. It remains to be seen how much pressure she can consistently put on Gauff.

The teenager has a fantastic backhand and great ability to convert defense into offense. The moment Siniakova cracks, Gauff will sail away to a win.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in straight sets.

