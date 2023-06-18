Berlin 2023: Daria Kasatkina vs Petra Martic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | bett1open

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Daria Kasatkina vs Petra Martic.

Tournament: bett1open 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Berlin, Germany.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: $780,637.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Daria Kasatkina vs Petra Martic preview

Daria Kasatkina at the 2023 French Open.

Eighth seed Daria Kasatkina will take on Petra Martic in the first round of the 2023 bett1open.

Kasatkina is all set to kick off her grasscourt prep for Wimbledon by competing in Berlin. Her overall record for the season stands at 15-13, with a runner-up finish at the Adelaide International 2 being her best result.

Kasatkina also reached the semifinals of the Charleston Open, along with fourth-round showings at the Madrid Open, Italian Open and the French Open. Her resume on grass is decent, with a quarterfinal appearance at the 2018 Wimbledon coupled with a final at the WTA 250 in Birmingham in 2021 being the highlights.

Martic will also be competing on grass for the first time this season. Her record for the year stands at 12-12, with a final at the Linz Open being her best performance of the season. She also reached the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open, where she lost to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Martic has reached the fourth round of Wimbledon thrice and with a 58% win-loss record at the venue, it's the Major where she has performed her best. While she's yet to reach a tour level final on grass, she did win an ITF event on the surface a decade ago.

Daria Kasatkina vs Petra Martic head-to-head

The two have met thrice at the WTA level, with Kasatkina leading Martic 2-1 in the head-to-head. The Russian won their previous encounter at the 2021 Canadian Open in straight sets.

Daria Kasatkina vs Petra Martic odds

Daria Kasatkina vs Petra Martic prediction

Petra Martic at the 2023 Madrid Open.

Both players have had a rather average season, though Kasatkina started to perform a bit more consistently during the clay swing. The two have had their moments to shine on grass in the past, that too at Wimbledon.

Kasatkina's serve has put her under tremendous pressure quite often this season. It's generally lacking in pace and while she makes up for it with smart placement, at times that simply doesn't do the trick. The Russian does make up for the relative handicap by being quite decent during return games.

Martic's all-court style of play is well-suited to every surface, but her lack of consistency pegs her down. Her backhand slice and ability to volley do give her an edge on grass. She's also armed with a pretty decent serve.

On paper, Martic has all the tools to succeed in this match-up. However, based on her results, she'll be the underdog heading into this encounter. Kasatkina's campaign picked up some steam during clay. If she's able to continue the momentum, she should have no problem getting the better of the Croat.

Pick: Daria Kasatkina to win in three sets.

