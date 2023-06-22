Berlin 2023: Petra Kvitova vs Caroline Garcia preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | bett1open

Match details

Fixture: (7) Petra Kvitova vs (3) Caroline Garcia.

Date: June 23, 2023.

Tournament: bett1open 2023.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Berlin, Germany.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: $780,637.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Petra Kvitova vs Caroline Garcia preview

Petra Kvitova will lock horns with fellow top-10 player Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinal contest at the 2023 bett1open.

Kvitova, the seventh seed at this year's tournament, needed under an hour to book her spot in the last eight. The southpaw dropped only two games en route to her win over Nadia Podoroska in the second round. She had earlier eased past countrywoman Karolina Pliskova in the opening round.

Having taken time off to nurse a foot injury, Kvitova looks rejuvenated for the grass season. Her movement and timing on the ball have been flawless and she will look to carry the form into the business end of the tournament.

Caroline Garcia dropped only four games in her last match.

Garcia, meanwhile, also looked her best during her win over Jamie Fourlis in the second round. The victory marked the first occasion that the Frenchwoman was able to post consecutive match wins since the BNP Paribas Open back in March.

A big server and a naturally aggressive player, Garcia will also be eyeing a big result on the green lawns in the lead-up to Wimbledon.

Petra Kvitova vs Caroline Garcia head-to-head

Kvitova leads Garcia in their current head-to-head with a slender 5-4 margin. The two last met in the Cincinnati Open final last year, with the Frenchwoman edging her opponent in two tight sets.

Petra Kvitova vs Caroline Garcia prediction

Kvitova has posted solid numbers behind serve this week.

With two of the tour's biggest ball-strikers facing each other in lightning-quick conditions, fans can expect a showcase of first-strike tennis on Friday.

Neither Petra Kvitova, nor Caroline Garcia was playing her best tennis coming into the tournament. However, like throughout most of their careers, their powerful serve and eagerness to take the ball early have translated into success on the grass.

Garcia struggled to find her rhythm in return during her first match against Savine Lisciki and will need to do her homework before facing another big server in the form of Kvitova.

The Czech, a two-time Wimbledon champ, has been successful on both serve and return this week. Her lefty swinger and variety give her a slight edge in the conditions. If she can play with some restraint and keep the errors to a minimum, Kvitova should find going easy against an opponent who is still in the midst of rediscovering her best tennis.

Prediction: Kvitova to win in two tight sets

