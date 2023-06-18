Berlin 2023: Veronika Kudermetova vs Qinwen Zheng preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | bett1open

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Veronika Kudermetova vs Qunwen Zheng

Date: June 19, 2022

Tournament: bett1open 2023

Round: First Round

Venue: Berlin, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $757,900

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Veronika Kudermetova vs Qinwen Zheng preview

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 - Day Twelve

World No. 14 Veronika Kudermetova will take on Qinwen Zheng in the first round of the Berlin Open on Monday.

The Russian has had a strong 2023 so far, amassing 22 wins from 34 matches, including semifinal appearances in Adelaide, Doha, and Rome. Despite her consistent performances, she has been eager to make a breakthrough in major tournaments but has yet to achieve that milestone.

Kudermetova will enter Berlin on the back of a runner-up finish at the Liberma Open. She defeated the likes of Carol Zhao, Celine Naef, and Viktoria Kuzmova en route to the final, but fell short against Ekaterina Alexandrova in a close three-set contest. The World No. 26 outlasted Kudermetova 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(3) in the summit clash.

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 - Day Nine

On the other hand, Qinwen Zheng has had an average season so far, chalking up 17 wins from 27 matches and a semifinal appearance at the Abu Dhabi Open. She also reached the qaurterfinals in Rome.

The Chinese tennis player will enter the bett1open in Berlin on the back of a second-round exit at the French Open. She began her campaign with a win over Tamara Zidansek but couldn't fend off Yulia Putintseva in the second round.

Zheng will be eager to turn things around and have a successful grasscourt swing.

Veronika Kudermetova vs Qinwen Zheng head-to-head

The head-to-head between Kudermetova and Zheng is poised at 1-1. The Russian won their most recent encounter at the Italian Open in a close three-set encounter.

Veronika Kudermetova vs Qinwen Zheng odds

Players Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Veronika Kudermetova vs Qinwen Zheng prediction

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Ten

All eyes will be on the first-round face-off between Veronika Kudermetova and Qinwen Zheng in Berlin on Monday. Both players have shown encouraging signs this season, making this encounter a must-watch for tennis enthusiasts.

Kudermetova, being in top form, will consider her aggressive baseline play and powerful serve as the main keys to her success. She has shown resilience in her matches, notably in her comeback win over Zheng in the quarterfinals at Rome. Her ability to find positivity in her performance, even in defeat, speaks volumes about her mental strength, a crucial factor in high-stakes matches.

Zheng's first serve, meanwhile, has been a potent weapon, winning her 76% of the points when it lands. However, her second serve needs improvement, as she only wins 43% of the points on it. Zheng's ability to save break points will be crucial against Kudermetova's aggressive return game.

While both players bring unique strengths to the court, Kudermetova's recent form and mental fortitude give her a slight edge. Zheng will undoubtedly put up a strong fight, but the Russian's resilience and powerful baseline game might just tip the scales in her favor.

Pick: Kudermetova to win in three sets.

