Match Details

Fixture: Angelique Kerber vs Linda Noskova

Date: June 17, 2024

Tournament: ecotrans Ladies Open 2024

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Berlin, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €678,814

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Angelique Kerber vs Linda Noskova preview

Kerber at the 2024 French Open - Day 3

Former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber will square off against Linda Noskova in the first round of the ecotrans Ladies Open on Monday, June 17.

Trending

Kerber has made a promising start to the season by chalking up seven wins from 11 matches, including a title-winning run in the United Cup. She also reached the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open and the 2024 Italian Open, where she lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

The German will enter Berlin on the back of a disappointing first round exit in Paris. Despite a valiant effort against Arnatxa Rus, the Dutchwoman outfoxed her 6-4, 6-3. Kerber will be keen to make a deep run in Berlin.

Noskova at the 2024 French Open - Day 2

Linda Noskova, meanwhile, has been one of the surprise packages on the women's tour in 2024. She has amassed 15 wins from 25 matches, including a semifinal appearance in the Brisbane International and a quarterfinal finish in the Australian Open. She also reached the third round of the Italian Open, where she lost to Zheng Qinwen in three-sets.

The youngster will enter Berlin on the back of a second round exit in Paris. She began her campaign with a solid win against Harriet Dart, but couldn't make her mark against Irina Camelia Begu in the second round. The Romanian defeated Noskova in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.

Angelique Kerber vs Linda Noskova head-to-head

The head-to-head between Kerber and Noskova is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Angelique Kerber vs Linda Noskova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Angelique Kerber Linda Noskova

Odds will be updated when available.

Angelique Kerber vs Linda Noskova prediction

Noskova at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Four

Kerber will be gutted to have not made a significant impact at the 2024 French Open. She couldn't capitalize on her positive result in Rome, but will fancy her chances of doing well in Berlin. The veteran is known for her formidable all-around game and high-tactical acumen on court.

Noskova, meanwhile, has struggled to register a strong result since her breakthrough run in Melbourne. She's one of the most promising youngsters on tour and also rated highly by the critics. The Czech likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis and moves effortlessly on court.

Ultimately, the player who adapts to the conditions quickly and makes a quick start in Berlin will have the upper hand in this bout. Considering their record on grass and experience at the highest level, Kerber will be the favorite to come out on top. The German should be able to exploit Noskova's weaknesses and advance to the second round.

Pick: wKerber to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback