Berlin 2024: Aryna Sabalenka vs Anna Kalinskaya preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | ecotrans Ladies Open

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Anna Kalinskaya

Date: Friday, June 21

Round: Quarterfinal

Tournament: 2024 ecotrans Ladies Open

Venue: Rot-Weiss Tennis Club, Berlin, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €823,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - SkySports

Aryna Sabalenka vs Anna Kalinskaya preview

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 ecotrans Ladies Open in Berlin

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will continue her quest for her first title on the grass against Anna Kalinskaya in a blockbuster quarterfinal encounter at the 2024 ecotrans Ladies Open on Friday, June 21.

Sabalenka has had a rather successful 2024 campaign so far. She opened it in the best way possible way by successfully defending her crown in Melbourne. She brushed aside a disappointing American hard-court swing with some good form on the clay, reaching the finals in Madrid and Italy. She entered Berlin on the back of a disappointing quarterfinal defeat at the French Open to Russian starlet Mirra Andreeva.

Sabalenka opened her campaign in Berlin against good friend Daria Kasatkina in the second round after receiving a bye in the first. She quickly jumped to a 2-0 lead courtesy of a brilliant drop shot. That break proved decisive as she went on to comfortably seal the first set.

The pair began well on serve in the second set, but it was Sabalenka once against who made inroads on the Kasatkina serve in the fifth game. Kasatkina, however, quickly broke back with some fine attacking play of her own. Another break in the ninth game in favor of the Belarusian helped her serve out the match with a blistering serve down the line in the very next game.

Kalinskaya, on the contrary, has had a breakthrough year of sorts and has compiled a 23-11 match record so far. She put together a dream run in Dubai, beating the likes of Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek back-to-back en route to the finals where she lost to Jasmine Paolini in a three-set epic. She's also reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open to start the year and the fourth round in Miami.

Kalinskaya kicked off her campaign in Berlin with a comeback victory against Nao Hibino in the opening round. She fought back from a set down to eventually seal a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory. Up against Marketa Vondrousova in the second round, Kalinskaya declared the winner after the Czech star was forced to retire due to a slip two games earlier.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Anna Kalinskaya head-to-head

Aryna Sabalenka leads Anna Kalinskaya 3-1 in their head-to-head. They last faced off at the Cincinnati Open back in 2022. Sabalenka came out on top in that encounter after Kalinskaya was forced to retire down 6-3, 4-1.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Anna Kalinskaya odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka -750 -1.5 (-225) Over 18.5 (-185) Anna Kalinskaya +475 +1.5 (+155) Under 18.5 (+125)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Anna Kalinskaya prediction

Anna Kalinskaya at the 2024 ecotrans Ladies Open in Berlin

A tantalizing quarterfinal clash is on the cards for fans in Berlin with both Aryna Sabalenka and Daria Kasatkina heading into the encounter on the back of some good form recently.

Sabalenka might have shown signs of discomfort during her French Open loss, but she showed no signs of fatigue or rust during her opener in Berlin. She was brilliant on serve, firing three aces and winning a whopping 73% of points behind her first serve. She was equally good on the return, converting four out of the five break-point opportunities presented.

Kalinskaya, meanwhile, was slow to get off the blocks in Berlin, but quickly turned things around with some flawless play from the back of the court. Her attacking play under pressure must also be commended.

While we can expect a tight encounter between the pair, Sabalenka remains the firm favorite to make it through given her power-packed grasscourt game. Kalinskaya will have to put up another incredible display on serve and attack the net regularly if she is to challenge the Belarusian.

Pick: Sabalenka in straight sets.