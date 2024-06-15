Match Details

Fixture: (7) Maria Sakkari vs Victoria Azarenka

Date: Monday, June 17

Tournament: ecotrans Ladies Open

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Berlin

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $823,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Maria Sakkari vs Victoria Azarenka preview

Seventh-seed Maria Sakkari of Greece will take on Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in the first round of ecotrans Ladies Open in Berlin, Germany on Monday. Sakkari has had a decent season so far. She lost in the first round of French Open, but reached the third rounds of both Italian Open and Madrid Open. Prior to that, she had reached the semifinals of the Charleston Open and the final of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

On the other hand, Azarenka, the 34-year-old veteran, lost in the second round of the French Open. However, she reached the quarterfinals of both Italian Open and Charleston Open before that and also the semifinals of the Miami Open.

Thus, she, too, has had a decent enough season so far. At her age, Azarenka is not likely to spend too many more seasons playing on the WTA Tour. Hence, she would be looking forward to utilizing the opportunities that come her way to the fullest.

Maria Sakkari vs Victoria Azarenka head-to-head

Azarenka leads their head-to-head 3-0. The two players have met each other once each on clay, hard and indoor hard courts, but Sakkari failed to win any of those matches.

Maria Sakkari vs Victoria Azarenka odds

Maria Sakkari vs Victoria Azarenka prediction

Azarenka has more pedigree than the 28-year-old Greek on grass. The Belarusian is a two-time Wimbledon semi-finalist and is a more robust player of the two. However, Sakkari should be able to take advantage of the six-year age-gap between the two, which should work in the Greek’s favor.

If Azarenka is to win the match, she will have to attack Sakkari with her powerful groundstrokes. On grass, she should be in a position to go for the kill from the very beginning. However, should the match go into the third set, Sakkari will be the favorite to win. The Greek might just hold the edge to topple the veteran Belarusian.

Prediction: Sakkari to win in three sets.