Berlin 2025 Final: Marketa Vondrousova vs Wang Xinyu preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | Berlin Tennis Open by HYLO

Match Details
Fixture: Marketa Vondrousova vs [Q] Wang Xinyu
Date: Sunday, June 22
Tournament: Berlin Tennis Open by HYLO
Round: Final
Venue: Berlin, Germany
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: €937,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Marketa Vondrousova vs Wang Xinyu preview
Marketa Vondrousova and Wang Xinyu will contest in an unlikely summit clash at the 2025 Berlin Open, with both women eyeing a first title for the respective seasons.
Vondrousova, a former Wimbledon champion, is in fact, through to her first final since she lifted the trophy at the All England Club back in 2023. Her season had gotten off to a slow start due to injury issues, but she has improved the win-loss to 10-5.
The Czech began her week in Berlin with a win over reigning Australian Open champ Madison Keys before getting the better of Diana Shnaider and Ons Jabeur. The biggest of wins, however, came against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.
Xinyu, meanwhile, is through to her first Tour-level final. She has won six matches this week, including against grass mavericks Ons Jabeur, Liudmila Samsonova, and Daria Kasatkina. She also boasts of a straight-sets triumph over reigning French Open champ Coco Gauff.
The wins this week have seen her win-loss for the season improve to 14-14. Her best previous result for 2025 was a semifinal showing in Singapore and a quarterfinal in Parma.
Marketa Vondrousova vs Wang Xinyu head-to-head
Vondrousova and Xinyu have never crossed paths on the Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadline.
Marketa Vondrousova vs Wang Xinyu odds
(Odds to be updated once available)
Marketa Vondrousova vs Wang Xinyu prediction
Both Marketa Vondrousova and Wang Xinyu have played exceptionally well this week. Their results are even more surprising given their form coming into the tournament.
Their respective games, though, are well-suited for grass. The Czech possesses immense variety in her game. Starting from the lefty serve to the slice and dropshots can weave a web on the low-bouncing surface.
Xinyu, meanwhile, possesses explosive groundstrokes off both wings. She can push most opponents onto the backfoot in quick conditions and has shown that this week. She has also shown good mental resolve to end her eight-match semifinal losing streak.
Their numbers on serve have also been comparable, with both women winning around 75% points behind the first delivery. Going into a big final though, Xinyu may find herself as the underdog.
Vondrousova has played and won on the big stage in the past. She might not be able to outmuscle her opponent from the baseline but if she can put her experience and variety to good use, she might have just enough in her arsenal to outmaneuver her opponent.
Prediction: Vondrousova to win in three sets