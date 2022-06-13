Berlin Open 2022: Women's draw analysis, preview & prediction | bett1open

The field is set for the second edition of the Berlin Open, the season's first WTA 500 grasscourt event scheduled to be played from June 13–19. Top seed Ons Jabeur and defending champion Liudmila Samsonova lead the field this year.

The duo are likely to face some stiff resistance from top 10 opponents in the form of Maria Sakkari, Aryna Sabalenka and Karolina Pliskova. The likes of Coco Gauff and Bianca Andrrescu will also make their 2022 grasscourt debuts.

With the main draw action of the Berlin Open set to begin on Monday, here is a look at the prospects of the big names in the fray:

Top half: Ons Jabeur, Karolina Pliskova and Coco Gauff face a slew of grasscourt specialists in Berlin Open

Garbine Muguruza will look to turn over a new leaf on grass.

Seeded players: (1) Ons Jabeur, (4) Karolina Pliskova, (5) Garbine Muguruza and (7) Coco Gauff

Dark horse: Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Top seed Ons Jabuer will have virtually no time to make the adjustment from the red dirt to grass as she faces a very dangerous opening-round opponent in the form of former Wimbledon quarterfinalist Karolina Muchova.

Injuries have kept Muchova from playing for extended periods off late, but the Czech possesses a well-rounded game that can deal a lot of damage on grass. She has already shocked three top-20 players in her four tour appearances in 2022 and will be eyeing another upset against Jabeur.

Garbine Mugruza, the other seed in the quarter, faces a similarly tricky opener against the tenacious Andrea Petkovic. The Spaniard has had a poor 2022 so far and will be looking to turn over a new leaf here. The winner will, in all likelihood, take on the flat-hitting Aliaksandra Sasnovich, another player who has done well on grass in the past.

Coco Gauff has a relatively easier path to the last-eight of the Berlin Open

Seventh seed Coco Gauff has a relatively easy path to the last-eight of the draw, with only grass greenhorns Ann Li, Wang Xinyu and Tamara Korpatch standing in her way.

The same, however, cannot be said for Karolina Pliskova. The 2021 Wimbledon finalist plays against the big-hitting Kaia Kanepi in the first round.

If Pliskova was to find a way past the Estonian's powerful groundstrokes, she could run into 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu. The Canadian, who returned to the tour after an injury-induced hiatus earlier this year, will be playing in her first grasscourt event this year.

Prediction: Coco Gauff def. Karolina Muchova

Bottom half: Belinda Bencic, Maria Sakkari looking to start afresh

Belinda Bencic reached the summit clash of the Berlin Open last year

Seeded players: (2) Maria Sakkari, (3) Aryna Sabalenka, (6) Daria Kasatkina and (8) Belinda Bencic

Dark horse: Liudmila Samsanova

Last year's finalist Belinda Bencic finds herself on a collission course with third seed Aryna Sabalenka, who reached the finals of the recently-concluded Libema Open. The Swiss will need to be wary of Jule Niemeier in her opener, but shouldn't have too much trouble reaching the quarterfinals.

For Sabalenka, a win in her first match — where she faces the big-serving Veronika Kudermetova — could see her take on defending champion Liudmila Samsanova. The latter stole the spotlight with her raw power in last year's edition and will look to channel a similar level of dominance in her run this year as well.

Ekaterina Makarova won the recently-concluded Libema Open.

For the other two seeds in the bottom half — Daria Kasatkina and Maria Sakkari, the paths to a quarterfinal showdown are similarly ominous.

Kasatkina could face countrywoman Ekaterina Makarova in the second round of the Berlin Open. The latter is in top form, having blazed through the field in s-Hertogenbosch en-route to a second WTA career title.

Sakkari, meanwhile, could run into the versatile Jil Teichmann in her round-of-16 match. The Greek has struggled for form ever since reaching the final at Indian Wells. Her Nottingham Open campaign was cut short in the quarterfinals last week and the Greek will be coming into the tournament low on confidence.

Prediction: Belinda Bencic def. Ekaterina Alexandrova

Prediction for the final

Coco Gauff def. Belinda Bencic

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far