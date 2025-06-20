Berlin Tennis Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina

Date: June 20, 2025

Tournament: German Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Rot-Weiss Tennis Club, Berlin, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $1,064,500

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC/Tennis Channel

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina preview

Sabalenka at the Berlin Tennis Open by Hylo - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka will take on Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals of the Berlin Open.

Sabalenka is the top draw in women's tennis. She reached the finals in Melbourne and Paris, but couldn't clinch any of those events. She's chalked up title-winning runs in Brisbane, Miami and Madrid so far. Notably, the Belarusian defeated Coco Gauff in the Madrid Open final, 6-3, 7-6(3).

Sabalenka started her campaign in Berlin with a solid win against Rebeka Masarova. She outfoxed the Swiss international in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6(8). The 27-year-old rocketed five aces and won 77% of her first serve points.

Rybakina plays a forehand at the Berlin Open by Hylo - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina has had a tough start to the season. After a fourth-round finish in Melbourne, she reached the semifinal in Dubai and clinched the title in Strasbourg. She also made the last 16 in Paris, but lost to Iga Swiatek in three sets.

The Kazakh entered Berlin after a quarterfinal exit in London. She started her campaign by cruising past Ashlyn Krueger and Katerina Siniakova in the first two rounds. Rybakina defeated the Czech Siniakova in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6(5).

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina head-to-head

Sabalenka leads the head-to-head against Rybakina 6-4. However, Rybakina won their most recent encounter at the 2024 WTA Finals.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka Elena Rybakina

Odds will be updated when available.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina predictions

Sabalenka will be hurting after her close losses in Melbourne and Paris this year. Despite being one of the best players on tour, she hasn't been able to win a Major so far. The Belarusian will be desperate to do well on grass.

Meanwhile, Rybakina has yet to find her best potential on tour. She showed her potential with a solid run in Strasbourg, but needs to make an impact at the highest level. The 26-year-old will know what to expect against Sabalenka in the quarterfinals.

Rybakina won her previous encounter against Sabalenka and could humble the top seed again in Berlin. If the Kazakh begins well and holds her nerve during crucial moments, she is most likely to advance to the semifinals.

Pick: Rybakina to win in three sets.

