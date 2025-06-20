Berlin Tennis Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina
Date: June 20, 2025
Tournament: German Open
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Rot-Weiss Tennis Club, Berlin, Germany
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: $1,064,500
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC/Tennis Channel
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina preview
Aryna Sabalenka will take on Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals of the Berlin Open.
Sabalenka is the top draw in women's tennis. She reached the finals in Melbourne and Paris, but couldn't clinch any of those events. She's chalked up title-winning runs in Brisbane, Miami and Madrid so far. Notably, the Belarusian defeated Coco Gauff in the Madrid Open final, 6-3, 7-6(3).
Sabalenka started her campaign in Berlin with a solid win against Rebeka Masarova. She outfoxed the Swiss international in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6(8). The 27-year-old rocketed five aces and won 77% of her first serve points.
Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina has had a tough start to the season. After a fourth-round finish in Melbourne, she reached the semifinal in Dubai and clinched the title in Strasbourg. She also made the last 16 in Paris, but lost to Iga Swiatek in three sets.
The Kazakh entered Berlin after a quarterfinal exit in London. She started her campaign by cruising past Ashlyn Krueger and Katerina Siniakova in the first two rounds. Rybakina defeated the Czech Siniakova in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6(5).
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina head-to-head
Sabalenka leads the head-to-head against Rybakina 6-4. However, Rybakina won their most recent encounter at the 2024 WTA Finals.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina predictions
Sabalenka will be hurting after her close losses in Melbourne and Paris this year. Despite being one of the best players on tour, she hasn't been able to win a Major so far. The Belarusian will be desperate to do well on grass.
Meanwhile, Rybakina has yet to find her best potential on tour. She showed her potential with a solid run in Strasbourg, but needs to make an impact at the highest level. The 26-year-old will know what to expect against Sabalenka in the quarterfinals.
Rybakina won her previous encounter against Sabalenka and could humble the top seed again in Berlin. If the Kazakh begins well and holds her nerve during crucial moments, she is most likely to advance to the semifinals.
Pick: Rybakina to win in three sets.