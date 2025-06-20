Berlin Tennis Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Marketa Vondrousova preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Marketa Vondrousova

Date: June 21, 2025

Tournament: Berlin Tennis Open by Hylo

Round: Singles semifinals

Venue: Rot-Weiss Tennis Club, Berlin, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Aryna Sabalenka vs Marketa Vondrousova preview

Aryna Sabalenka at Berlin Open | Image Source: Getty

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will face the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in the first semifinal of the women's singles at the 2025 Berlin Tennis Open on Saturday, June 21.

Sabalenka has put her French Open heartbreak behind her in comprehensive fashion at this week's Berlin Open. Having received a first-round Bye, the 27-year-old needed nearly two hours to beat Switzerland's Rebeka Masarova 6-2, 7-6(6) in the second round. She was then forced to come from 2-6 down in the deciding-set tiebreaker of her quarterfinal bout against former World No. 3 Elena Rybakina before eventually winning 7-6(6), 3-6, 7-6(6) in two hours and 45 minutes.

Vondrousova, meanwhile, has shown shades of the form that saw her win 2023 Wimbledon this week. The World No. 164 upset seventh-seeded Madison Keys 7-5, 7-6(6) in the first round before overcoming World No. 12 Diana Schnaider 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-3 to reach the last eight in Berlin. The 25-year-old saved the best for last, trouncing grasscourt specialist Ons Jabeur 4-6, 1-6 in one hour and 15 minutes to record her first semifinal appearance on the WTA Tour since the 2024 Stuttgart Open.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Marketa Vondrousova head-to-head

Sabalenka leads Vondrousova 4-3 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. Although the Czech won their latest encounter in Stuttgart last year, the Belarusian has gotten the better of her lower-ranked opponent in four of their six matches on hardcourt and grass (only one of them came on the latter surface - at the 2018 Libema Open).

Aryna Sabalenka vs Marketa Vondrousova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Aryna Sabalenka Marketa Vondrousova

(Odds will be added once they are available)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Marketa Vondrousova prediction

Marketa Vondrousova in Berlin | Image Source: Getty

Sabalenka's game hasn't been at its best at the Berlin Tennis Open thus far. However, the top seed has more than compensated with her impressive mental strength and grit, refusing to give up no matter how much power her opponents come up with from the baseline.

Vondrousova will present a new challenge to the World No. 1 as she has a rather crafty game. Moreover, the former World No. 6's lefty forehand is likely to match up well against her higher-ranked opponent's backhand. That said, Sabalenka has looked determined this week to win her first title on grass ahead of Wimbledon, making her the firm favorite in their semifinal match-up on Saturday.

Pick: Sabalenka to win in straight sets.

