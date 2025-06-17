Berlin Tennis Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Wang Xinyu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Coco Gauff vs Wang Xinyu

Date: June 18, 2025

Tournament: Berlin Tennis Open by Hylo

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Rot-Weiss Tennis Club, Berlin, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Coco Gauff vs Wang Xinyu preview

Coco Gauff at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Coco Gauff will take on qualifier Wang Xinyu in the second round of the Berlin Tennis Open 2025.

Trending

Following a strong start to the season, Gauff's results started to nosedive. She won the United Cup with her fellow Americans and made the last eight at the Australian Open. She didn't win a match during the Middle East swing and then bowed out in the fourth round at Indian Wells and Miami.

Gauff hit the ground running during the clay swing. She progressed to the quarterfinals in Stuttgart and finished as the runner-up in Madrid and Rome, losing to Aryna Sabalenka and Jasmine Paolini respectively in the finals. She continued her good run of form at the French Open as well, reaching her second final at the venue.

The young American was up against Sabalenka in the summit clash. She rallied from a set down to beat her rival 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 and claimed her second Major title. As one of the top four seeds, she received a first-round bye in Berlin.

While Gauff was the recipient of a bye, Wang came through the qualifying rounds with three-set wins over Talia Gibson and Ons Jabeur. She was up against World No. 16 Daria Kasatkina in the first round.

Wang went down a break in the first set but bagged five games on the run to take the set. She remained one step ahead of her opponent in the second set, breaking Kasatkina's serve twice to score a 6-3, 6-2 win.

Coco Gauff vs Wang Xinyu head-to-head

Gauff leads Wang 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the Berlin Tennis Open 2022 in straight sets.

Coco Gauff vs Wang Xinyu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff





Wang Xinyu







(Odds will be added once they're available)

Coco Gauff vs Wang Xinyu prediction

Wang Xinyu at the Berlin Tennis Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After capping off her clay season on a high, Gauff will be keen to begin her grass swing on a positive note as well. She has fond memories of competing in Berlin, reaching the semifinals on her debut in 2022 and last year as well.

Wang has beaten some quality opponents in the form of Jabeur and Kasatkina in Berlin so far. However, her journey is likely to come to an end now. She has won seven main draw matches the entire season, including her first-round win here. Gauff, meanwhile, won seven matches to emerge victorious in Paris and has a 31-8 record for the season.

Wang also has a 2-9 record against top 10 players. One of those losses coincidentally came against Gauff in the second round in Berlin three years ago. The American conceded only four games back then. Given how much she has improved since then, this encounter could be even more lopsided than their previous one.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in straight sets.

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More