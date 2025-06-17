Berlin Tennis Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Wang Xinyu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Coco Gauff vs Wang Xinyu
Date: June 18, 2025
Tournament: Berlin Tennis Open by Hylo
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Rot-Weiss Tennis Club, Berlin, Germany
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Coco Gauff vs Wang Xinyu preview
Coco Gauff will take on qualifier Wang Xinyu in the second round of the Berlin Tennis Open 2025.
Following a strong start to the season, Gauff's results started to nosedive. She won the United Cup with her fellow Americans and made the last eight at the Australian Open. She didn't win a match during the Middle East swing and then bowed out in the fourth round at Indian Wells and Miami.
Gauff hit the ground running during the clay swing. She progressed to the quarterfinals in Stuttgart and finished as the runner-up in Madrid and Rome, losing to Aryna Sabalenka and Jasmine Paolini respectively in the finals. She continued her good run of form at the French Open as well, reaching her second final at the venue.
The young American was up against Sabalenka in the summit clash. She rallied from a set down to beat her rival 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 and claimed her second Major title. As one of the top four seeds, she received a first-round bye in Berlin.
While Gauff was the recipient of a bye, Wang came through the qualifying rounds with three-set wins over Talia Gibson and Ons Jabeur. She was up against World No. 16 Daria Kasatkina in the first round.
Wang went down a break in the first set but bagged five games on the run to take the set. She remained one step ahead of her opponent in the second set, breaking Kasatkina's serve twice to score a 6-3, 6-2 win.
Coco Gauff vs Wang Xinyu head-to-head
Gauff leads Wang 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the Berlin Tennis Open 2022 in straight sets.
Coco Gauff vs Wang Xinyu odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Coco Gauff vs Wang Xinyu prediction
After capping off her clay season on a high, Gauff will be keen to begin her grass swing on a positive note as well. She has fond memories of competing in Berlin, reaching the semifinals on her debut in 2022 and last year as well.
Wang has beaten some quality opponents in the form of Jabeur and Kasatkina in Berlin so far. However, her journey is likely to come to an end now. She has won seven main draw matches the entire season, including her first-round win here. Gauff, meanwhile, won seven matches to emerge victorious in Paris and has a 31-8 record for the season.
Wang also has a 2-9 record against top 10 players. One of those losses coincidentally came against Gauff in the second round in Berlin three years ago. The American conceded only four games back then. Given how much she has improved since then, this encounter could be even more lopsided than their previous one.
Pick: Coco Gauff to win in straight sets.