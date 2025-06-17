Berlin Tennis Open 2025: Paula Badosa vs Emma Navarro preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (8) Paula Badosa vs Emma Navarro
Date: June 18, 2025
Tournament: Berlin Tennis Open by Hylo
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Rot-Weiss Tennis Club, Berlin, Germany
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Paula Badosa vs Emma Navarro preview
Top 10 players Paula Badosa and Emma Navarro will clash in the second round of the Berlin Tennis Open 2025.
Badosa was up against home hope Eva Lys in the first round here. The first set was a walk in the park for the Spaniard, claiming it for the loss of only one game. She continued to overpower her opponent in the second set as well, going 2-0 up.
However, Lys fought back and nabbed the next couple of games to level things up. It wasn't the start of a comeback by any means as Badosa swept four of the next five games to register a 6-1, 6-3 win.
Navarro kicked off her run in Berlin against World No. 26 Marta Kostyuk. The American was quick off the blocks, racing to a 4-0 lead in the first. While her opponent bagged the next two games to slow her down, she ultimately captured the set with another break of serve in her favor.
Navarro overcame a break deficit at the onset of the second set to go 4-1 up. Kostyuk went on a two-game run, similar to what she did in the first set, but it only delayed the inevitable. The American regained control of the proceedings with a two-game run of her own to win the match 6-2, 6-3.
Paula Badosa vs Emma Navarro head-to-head
Their rivalry is currently tied at 1-1. Navarro won their previous meeting at the US Open 2024 in straight sets.
Paula Badosa vs Emma Navarro odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Paula Badosa vs Emma Navarro prediction
It's quite rare to see two top 10 players going up against each other in the second round of a tournament. However, the draw in Berlin is quite stacked, which has led to the present outcome. Badosa made a solid start to her grass swing by outplaying Lys in the first round.
Navarro commenced her time on grass at Queen's Club a week ago, bowing out in the quarterfinals. She was tested by Kostyuk in her opener here but managed to prevail in straight sets.
Badosa has a 16-9 record this season, while Navarro has a 19-14 record for the year. The Spaniard has dealt with her fair share of injuries this year, but appears to be in top shape now. The American, meanwhile, has been quite inconsistent. She has also won back-to-back matches just once across her last nine tournaments.
This will be their first match on grass. Both have demonstrated the ability to play well on the surface. While Navarro won their previous encounter at last year's US Open, she was in the midst of a purple patch back then. However, that isn't the case this year. Expect Badosa to come out on top this time.
Pick: Paula Badosa to win in three sets.