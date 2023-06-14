"Best time of the year"- Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard excited for grass swing

Former World No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard recently expressed her excitement for the upcoming grasscourt season.

After missing out the past two years due to injuries, Bouchard made her return in January this year at the Auckland Open.

Having reached the Wimbledon final in 2014, the 29-year-old has always had a special affinity for grass courts. She took to her Twitter account, while expressing her eagerness for the upcoming season and also gave her fans a glimpse of her latest training session.

"Best time of the year," Eugenie Bouchard said

Bouchard made her last competitive appearance on grass at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships, where her run came to an end in the first round. Since then, the Canadian has secured runner-up finishes at the 2020 Istanbul Open and the 2021 Guadalajara Open Akron.

At the moment, the current World No. 219 is putting in the hard yards to find her best form and get back to competing at the highest level. She's made a modest start to the season, chalking up eight wins from 14 matches and a quarterfinal appearance most recently at the Firenze Ladies Open. Bouchard also reached the second round of the Madrid Open while entering the main draw through the qualifiers.

She is currently in North Palm Beach, Florida preparing for the upcoming grass swing. The 2014 Nuremberg Cup winner was joined by a fitness coach Jesus Gallo and American tennis player Shelby Rogers for one of her training sessions.

Shelby Rogers joins Eugene Bouchard for a training session on grass

While Bouchard made her last appearance in Florence, Rogers will begin her grasscourt season on the back of a first round exit at the French Open. Both players will be hoping to make a notable impact and peform well in the coming few months.

Eugenie Bouchard labels Novak Djokovic as the undisputed GOAT

Eugenie Bouchard celebrates at the World Tennis League as Novak Djokovic competes for a point

Eugenie Bouchard has labelled Novak Djokovic as the undisputed GOAT in tennis.

The Serbian tennis star recently became the first man in histrory to win 23 Grand Slam titles in the Open Era, after capturing the 2023 French Open. He remained unbeaten in Major tournaments so far and also regained the top spot in the ATP rankings.

Despite being a massive Roger Federer fan, Bouchard acknowledged the Serb's extraordinary achievement and accepted that he was the greatest player of all time. She took to her Twitter account and quoted:

"I’m the biggest Roger fan but we all have to admit Novak is the undisputed goat. Insanely impressive," Eugenie Bouchard said

Genie Bouchard @geniebouchard I’m the biggest Roger fan but we all have to admit Novak is the undisputed goat. Insanely impressive. I’m the biggest Roger fan but we all have to admit Novak is the undisputed goat. Insanely impressive.

The Canadian also cheekily accepted that she's kept her feelings aside while judging the GOAT debate. She reacted to a recent Tweet by former tennis player Andy Roddick which stated 'any arguments against Djokovic being the greatest of all time is likely based on one's feelings'.

"Yep. I'm able to put my feelings aside Andy," Eugenie Bouchard said while replying to the former American

Genie Bouchard @geniebouchard andyroddick @andyroddick Tough to make any numbers based argument against @DjokerNole being the best ! If you’re making an argument against, it’s likely based on feelings and not record. Congrats on 23! Crazy to even think that’s possible Tough to make any numbers based argument against @DjokerNole being the best ! If you’re making an argument against, it’s likely based on feelings and not record. Congrats on 23! Crazy to even think that’s possible Yep. I’m able to put my feelings aside Andy! 🙃 twitter.com/andyroddick/st… Yep. I’m able to put my feelings aside Andy! 🙃 twitter.com/andyroddick/st…

Poll : 0 votes