Bianca Andreescu announces release of new children's book, says she wants to share "timeless messages" about importance of family and mental health

Bianca Andreescu has penned a children's book titled “Bibi's Got Game: A Story about Tennis, Meditation and a Dog Named Coco.” The book, which essentially tells the story of Andreescu's life, was co-authored by Mary Beth Leatherdale.

The book is expected to hit shelves on 31 May 2022. The Canadian took to Instagram to announce the release of 'Bibi's Got Game', revealing that penning a book has "always been a dream" of hers.

"Writing my own book has always been a dream of mine," Bianca Andreescu wrote on Instagram. "So thrilled to announce my first one!! Bibi’s Got Game: A Story about Tennis, Meditation, and a Dog Named Coco, is coming May 31, 2022 from @TundraBooks and @PenguinRandomCa Co-written with @mbleatherdale and illustrated by @chelseaobyrne I can’t wait for this to be here!

'Bibi's Got Game' is centered around a girl named Bibi, Andreescu's nickname, who is faced with a series of obstacles, including injuries. Bibi looks up to her mother and dog Coco, much like the 21-year-old does in real life.

In a recent press release, Andreescu revealed she came up with the idea to pen a story on her life and career "a few years ago". She stressed that her main intention behind shedding light on her struggles and perseverance was to inspire and guide young athletes.

"I started thinking about writing 'Bibi's Got Game' a few years ago, when I first had the idea to pass along the advice and tools that helped me as a young athlete," Andreescu said.

The Canadian was quick to point out that she does not want the book to be considered merely an autobiography, but rather a tale that teaches the "importance of family" while also giving mental health guidance.

"I hope my picture book is not seen as just one tennis player's personal story," Andreescu continued. "I really wanted to create something that feels classic and shares timeless messages about the importance of family (both human and furry animal) and draws attention to your own mental health when facing challenges — whether in sports competitions or elsewhere."

Renowned car-maker General Motors recently launched a new ad campaign for the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq -- their latest electric car -- featuring Bianca Andreescu.

A 15-second TV spot for the same ad featuring the Canadian was also released. In the video, Andreescu can be seen in a more glamorous avatar, sporting make-up and apparel that complements the shade and design of the vehicle.

