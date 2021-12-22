Bianca Andreescu surprises fan with heartwarming gesture, sends him a Christmas gift to "remember for the rest of your life"

Bianca Andreescu spread some festive cheer by recording a special video message for one of her fans and also sending him a gift.

Tommy, a UK resident, has been a big admirer of Andreescu for a very long time. With Christmas just days away, Tommy's friend and Secret Santa Shane reached out to Andreescu on social media to try and get her to record a video message for Tommy.

Andreescu obliged and recorded a nearly minute-long video, which Tommy posted on Twitter. The former US Open champion extended season's greetings to Tommy and thanked him for all his support through thick and thin.

"Hey Tommy, it's Bianca I just wanted to take a few moments to say some things," Andreescu said. "First of all, happy holidays, I wish you all the best! Second of all, thank you so much for all the support throughout the years. It really means a lot, especially through the rough times, because there were a lot but also a lot of good moments. And I'm glad I was able to share them with you."

Tommy 😊 @BibiArmy_UK



She also is sending me a gift, Bibi and her family are the nicest people ever😫I also can’t thank my friend from work enough, it’s so thoughtful and means so much to me❤️ My friend got me on Secret Santa and DMd @Bandreescu_ and she’s sent this video for me🥺❤️ I was so shocked!She also is sending me a gift, Bibi and her family are the nicest people ever😫I also can’t thank my friend from work enough, it’s so thoughtful and means so much to me❤️ My friend got me on Secret Santa and DMd @Bandreescu_ and she’s sent this video for me🥺❤️ I was so shocked!She also is sending me a gift, Bibi and her family are the nicest people ever😫I also can’t thank my friend from work enough, it’s so thoughtful and means so much to me❤️ https://t.co/p2FvIRwmU7

Andreescu said the video message was her way of thanking Tommy for all his support. She also revealed how the surprise was his friend's idea while adding that another surprise was on its way to his address.

"This is basically a little gift to show you my gratitude and appreciation but it was actually Shane's idea and he wanted me to give you something that you could remember for the rest of your life," Andreescu added. "So, I hope that this video and my little present can do that. Thank you so much for the support once again and happy holidays!"

Tommy 😊 @BibiArmy_UK LETS GO AGAIN TOMORROW @Bandreescu_ !!!!!!! So proud of your fight today 😭❤️ You’re the best!! Thank you so much for the selfie 😭🙌 I idolise you!! Can’t wait to cheer you on tomorrow!! LETS GO AGAIN TOMORROW @Bandreescu_!!!!!!! So proud of your fight today 😭❤️ You’re the best!! Thank you so much for the selfie 😭🙌 I idolise you!! Can’t wait to cheer you on tomorrow!! https://t.co/9kGdhoalwG

Bianca Andreescu and her family are the "nicest people ever": Fan Tommy

Tommy took to Twitter to upload Bianca Andreescu's video message, accompanying it with a heartfelt caption in which he expressed his shock and delight at receiving such a surprise.

Tommy believes Andreescu and her family are the "nicest people ever."

Also Read Article Continues below

"My friend got me on Secret Santa and DMd @Bandreescu_ and she’s sent this video for me," wrote Andreescu's fan. "I was so shocked! She also is sending me a gift, Bibi and her family are the nicest people ever. I also can’t thank my friend from work enough, it’s so thoughtful and means so much to me."

Edited by Arvind Sriram