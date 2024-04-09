Billie Jean King Cup 2024: Indian tennis team schedule, squad, and live-streaming details

Premier international team competition for women, the Billie Jean King Cup, is back with the 2024 edition. The Indian women’s tennis team is placed in Asia-Oceania Group I. All Group I matches will take place at Moon Island Clay Park in Changsha.

The Asia-Oceania Group I comprises six teams namely India, China, Chinese Taipei, Pacific Oceania, New Zealand, and the Republic of Korea. Each team will play the other side in a single round-robin format.

Each team will have a best of three consisting of two singles and a doubles match. The top two teams will gain promotion to the playoffs to be scheduled later this year. On the other hand, the bottom three sides will be relegated to Asia-Oceania Group II in 2025.

Interestingly, India missed out on relegation in the last year after finishing fourth in the tally. Notably, Team India last secured a playoff berth in 2021 but lost to Latvia 1-3 and their campaign ended without moving to the finals.

Recently, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) announced a five-member women’s tennis team for the prestigious campaign. Former Indian tennis player Shalini Thakur Chawla has been named captain of the side.

Ankita Raina (rank 255) will be one of the players to keep a keen eye on. Sahaja Yamalapalli (rank 311), Shrivalli Bhamidipaty (rank 427), Rutuja Bhosale (rank 379), and Prarthana Thombare (rank 154 in doubles) are the other players in the squad. Vaidehi Chaudhari (rank 543) will be the reserve player.

Billie Jean King Cup 2024: Indian Tennis Team Full Schedule

April 9, Tuesday

India vs Pacific Oceania

April 10, Wednesday

India vs China

April 11, Thursday

India vs Korea

April 12, Friday

India vs Chinese Taipei

April 13, Saturday

India vs New Zealand

Billie Jean King Cup 2024: Live streaming and telecast details

The Tennis Channel app and website will live stream the competition in India. However, there is no live telecast of the campaign for fans in India.

Billie Jean King Cup 2024: Indian Tennis Team Squad

Ankita Raina, Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Rutuja Bhosale, Prarthana Thombare

Reserve player: Vaidehi Chaudhari

Captain: Shalini Thakur Chawla

Coach: Radhika Kanitkar