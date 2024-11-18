  • home icon
  Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024: Emma Raducanu vs Viktoria Hruncakova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024: Emma Raducanu vs Viktoria Hruncakova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

By Nikhil Mahajan Madhavan
Modified Nov 18, 2024 23:30 GMT
Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Germany v Great Britain - Source: Getty
Emma Raducanu vs Viktoria Hruncakova, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals (Picture: Getty)

Match Details

Fixture: (GBR) Emma Raducanu vs (SLV) Viktoria Hruncakova

Date: 19 November, 2024

Tournament: Billie Jean King Cup 2024

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Martin Carpena Arena, Malaga, Spain

Surface: Hardcourt (Indoor)

Prize Money: $9,600,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC & Tennis Channel International | Canada - TVA & CBC

Emma Raducanu vs Viktoria Hruncakova preview

Emma Raducanu in action at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals (Picture: Getty)
Emma Raducanu in action at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals (Picture: Getty)

Great Britain's Emma Raducanu will face Slovakia's Viktoria Hruncakova in the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup semifinals on Tuesday, November 19.

Raducanu kicked off her country's campaign with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Germany's Jule Niemeier in the opening round. Katie Boulter’s victory over Laura Siegemund secured a 2-0 triumph for Great Britain in the tie.

In the quarterfinals against defending champions Canada, Raducanu once again got her team off to a strong start, defeating Rebecca Marino 6-0, 7-5. Boulter followed up with a victory over Leylah Fernandez, clinching Great Britain’s place in the semifinals.

Hruncakova, on the other hand, kicked off her campaign in the Finals by initially pairing with Tereza Mihalikova to secure a pivotal 6-3, 3-6, 10-8 doubles win over the United States duo Ashlyn Krueger and Taylor Townsend in the opening round.

Hruncakova then kicked off the quarterfinal against Australia with a hard-fought 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-3 win over Kimberly Birrell. Subsequently, Rebecca Sramkova secured a decisive 6-1, 6-2 victory over Ajla Tomljanovic, propelling Slovakia to a 2-0 sweep and a place in the semifinals.

Emma Raducanu vs Viktoria Hruncakova head-to-head

Viktoria Hruncakova holds a 1-0 lead over Emma Raducanu in their head-to-head record, having won their only previous meeting at the 2023 Auckland Open.

Emma Raducanu vs Viktoria Hruncakova odds

PlayerMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
Emma Raducanu
Viktoria Hruncakova

(Odds to be added once available)

Emma Raducanu vs Viktoria Hruncakova prediction

Viktoria Hruncakova in action at the 2023 Libema Open (Picture: Getty)
Viktoria Hruncakova in action at the 2023 Libema Open (Picture: Getty)

Emma Raducanu enters this Billie Jean King Cup semifinal in excellent form. Her serve has been solid throughout the tournament, and her powerful backhand has made her a consistent threat from the baseline. Having yet to drop a set, she appears poised for a comfortable win if she maintains her current level of play.

Viktoria Hruncakova, meanwhile, has battled through two hard-fought matches this week—one in singles and one in doubles—showcasing her resilience and mental toughness. Although she comes into the match as the underdog, her aggressive baseline game could work to her advantage on the indoor surface.

Serving well and making early inroads on the return will be key. Raducanu should make it through given her high level of play so far this week in Malaga.

Pick: Raducanu to win in straight sets.

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
