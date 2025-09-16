Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2025 Day 2: QF predictions for Team Spain vs Team Ukraine ft. Paula Badosa vs Elina Svitolina 

The 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Finals will continue on Day Two at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre in China. Team Italy started their campaign on a perfect note by defeating the host nation on Tuesday.

Jasmine Paolini and Elisabetta Cocciaretto held their nerve to win the opening two rounds. Paolini edged past Wang Xin Yun in straight sets, and Cocciaretto outlasted Yue Yuan, 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Day Two will feature Team Spain in action against Team Ukraine. Let's look at their squads and predictions for the Billie Jean King Cup finals this year.

Team Spain

Captain: Carla Suarez Navarro

Paula Badosa, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Cristina Bucsa, Leyre Romero Gormaz and Aliona Bolsova.

Team Ukraine

Captain: Illya Marchenko

Elina Svitolina, Marta Kostyuk, Yuliia Starodubtseva, Lyudmyla Kichenok, Nadiia Kichenok.

1) Paula Badosa vs Elina Svitolina

Badosa will return at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Source: Getty

First up, Paula Badosa could take on Elina Svitolina in the first singles round.

Badosa opted to miss the US Open this year due to her recurring back injury. The Spaniard reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, which was her best result so far. She will enter the Billie Jean King Cup finals after a quarterfinal finish in Berlin and a first-round exit in Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina has had a solid season so far. Apart from a title-winning run in Rouen, she also reached the semifinals in Madrid and quarterfinals in Montreal. The 21-year-old also missed out at the US Open this year and was eliminated by Anna Bondar in the first round.

Badosa will play her first match after missing the American hard-court swing on tour. She will be expected to put up a tough fight, but Svitolina's match fitness and consistency should see her through to the next round.

Predicted Winner: Elina Svitolina

2) Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs Marta Kostyuk

Kostyuk at the Billie Jean King Cup By Gainbridge Finals 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

Next up, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro could lock horns with Marta Kostyuk in the singles round.

Bouzas Maneiro has raised her level this year. Apart from quarterfinal runs in Rouen, Rabat and Montreal, she also reached the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships. The Spaniard will enter the Billie Jean King Cup finals after a first-round exit in New York.

Meanwhile, Marta Kostyuk has had a decent season so far. After a quarterfinal finish in Montreal, she reached the third round in Cincinnati and the last 16 in New York. Karolina Muchova eliminated the Ukrainian in three sets at the US Open.

Kostyuk ran out of gas after a hectic season on clay, but has recovered well in the last couple of months. The Ukrainian should be able to absorb the early pressure and provide the killer blow in this bout.

Predicted Winner: Marta Kostyuk

3) Cristina Bucsa / Aliona Bolsova vs Nadiia Kichenok / Lyudmyla Kichenok

Bucsa will be a part of the Billie Jean King Cup finals this year - Source: Getty

If the singles round results in a tie, the result will be determined via a doubles contest in this bout. Team Spain is expected to field Cristina Bucsa and Aliona Bolsova against Nadiia Kichenok and Lyudmyla Kichenok in the decisive round.

Bucsa hasn't played too much tennis with Bolsova, but has secured title-winning runs in Bogota, Birmingham (Challenger) and Monterrey this year. She also reached the third round of the US Open, but lost to Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe.

Meanwhile, the Kichenok sisters have had a promising season so far. They haven't played together on tour, but Nadiia secured title-winning runs in Prague and Hamburg alongside Makoto Ninomiya.

Lyudmyla, on the other hand, secured a runner-up finish in Bad Homburg and reached the semifinals in Cincinnati. She's played most of her tennis this season with Ellen Perez.

The Kichenok sisters will have a slight edge due to their experience together. They will enter the Billie Jean King Cup finals after an ordinary result in New York, but should be able to turn things around and win this round.

Predicted Winner: Nadiia Kichenok / Lyudmyla Kichenok

