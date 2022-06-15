Birmingham 2022: Jelena Ostapenko vs Dayana Yastremska preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Rothesay Classic 

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jelena Ostapenko vs Dayana Yastremska

Tournament: Rothesay Classic Birmingham 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Date: June 16

Venue: Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €223,476

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Dayana Yastremska preview

No.1 seed Jelena Ostapenko will lock horns with Dayana Yastremska in the second round of the Rothesay Classic.

Ostapenko had a purple patch during the hardcourt season, conquering the Dubai Tennis Championships and making the last four of the Qatar Open.

Since then, the 25-year old has failed to move past the first round of four consecutive tournaments - Indian Wells, Miami Open, Madrid Open and Italian Open.

The World No. 16 squared off against qualifier Rebecca Marino in the first round of the Birmingham Classic. She got off to a nervy start but quickly settled into the contest. She broke her opponent three times in the opening set and gained the advantage in the match. Ostapenko kept on consolidating and was one game away from securing a straight-sets victory, but suffered a lapse in concentration, leaking a few errors and letting Marino back into the match.

However, the Lativian regrouped in the decider and played out a brilliant set under pressure to secure a place in the last 16.

Dayana Yastremska has won 50 percent of her matches this season, with runs to the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships and finals of the Lyon Open being her best results.

The Ukranianian faced off against Magda Linettet in the first round of the Birmingham Classic and had no trouble dispatching the Pole 6-4, 6-3 in an hour and 15 minutes.

The 22-year-old World No. 79 has dropped 50 places in the WTA rankings due to her inconsistentcy on tour. She will be desperate to find her form and get back in the mix amongst the world's top players.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Dayana Yastremska head-to-head

Ostapenko and Yastremska have never faced each other. The head-to-head between the two is locked at 0-0.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Dayana Yastremska odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Jelena Ostapenko -190 -2.5(-140) Over 21.5(-125) Dayana Yastremska +145 +2.5(+100) Under 21.5(-100)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Dayana Yastremska prediction

This tie could go either way, with both players struggling to find their best form.

Ostapenko fired 6 aces and won 81 percent of her first serve points. She also converted seven out of nine break points against Marino. The Lativian is known to be an aggressive baseliner with dynamic shots on both wings. Her backhand can generate the same amount of power as her forehand. She committed 10 double faults in the last match, which could prove costly against the Ukranianian.

Yastremska will be feeling relieved after snapping her four-match losing streak against Linettet in the first round. She won 81 percent of her first serve points and saved two out of three break points.

The former World No. 21 can generate good power and depth with her forehand due to the extreme amount of racquet head speed she creates. However, her highly aggressive playing style also lends itself to a high unforced error count.

Ostapenko has a higher win ratio on grass than her opponent at 66 percent. She will be up against a sticky opponent but should be able to secure a place in the last eight.

Pick: Ostapenko to win in three sets.

