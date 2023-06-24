Birmingham 2023 Final: Barbora Krejcikova vs Jelena Ostapenko preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Rothesay Classic

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Barbora Krejčíková vs (2) Jelena Ostapenko

Tournament: Rothesay Birmingham Classic

Round: Final

Date: June 25, 2023

Venue: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $259,303

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Barbora Krejcikova vs Jelena Ostapenko preview

Barbora Krejcikova plays a forehand at Rothesay Classic Birmingham

The 2023 Birmingham Classic will reach its thrilling climax on June 25 as Barbora Krejcikova, the top seed, goes head-to-head with second seed Jelena Ostapenko for the title.

Krejcikova, currently 12th in the world rankings, marched into the finals in impressive fashion, securing a 6-3, 6-2 win over China's Zhu Lin on June 24th.

This showdown, the first of their careers, was a swift affair that took Krejcikova just 1 hour and 32 minutes. Known for her 2021 Roland Garros championship, Krejcikova has been in outstanding form throughout the Birmingham tournament and notably did not lose a set.

Her opponent, Jelena Ostapenko, had a slightly more strenuous path to the finals. She endured a grueling match against fourth seed Anastasia Potapova, eventually emerging victorious 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

Ostapenko, a 2017 Roland Garros champion herself, is currently 17th in the world rankings. She made a determined comeback against Potapova to secure her spot in her first WTA Tour final of the season.

Looking at Krejcikova's recent performance, she has six wins and four losses in her last ten matches and has won the first set six times.

The majority of her wins (83.3%) came in straight sets (2-0), and she only had to make a comeback (2-1) in 16.7% of her victories. Her losses, however, were all straight-set defeats.

Ostapenko's track record in the last ten matches has been impressive, with eight wins and two losses. She won the first set six times.

The majority of her victories required a comeback after losing the first set, with 75% of wins scored at 2-1. Her losses were evenly split between straight-set (2-0) and three-set (2-1) matches.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Jelena Ostapenko head-to-head

Barbora Krejcikova and Jelena Ostapenko have crossed paths six times professionally. Ostapenko, hailing from Latvia, has a lead in their head-to-head encounters with a 4-2 record.

The duo's recent clash occurred on Rome's clay courts earlier this year, where Ostapenko triumphed 7-6(2), 6-0. Their inaugural face-off took place in 2015 at Andrezieux-Boutheon, with Ostapenko prevailing 6-3, 6-4.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Jelena Ostapenko odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Barbora Krejcikova -155 -1.5 (+145) Over 21.5 (-135) Jelena Ostapenko +120 +1.5 (-210) Under 21.5 (-105)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Jelena Ostapenko prediction

Jelena Ostapenko in action at Rothesay Classic Birmingham

As Barbora Krejcikova and Jelena Ostapenko prepare to face off in the Birmingham Classic 2023 final, their contrasting styles of play could be a significant factor.

Krejcikova, who leans on her sophisticated all-court game, will be up against Ostapenko, recognized for her vigorous baseline play.

Having not lost a single set throughout the Birmingham tournament, Krejcikova is showing her knack for maintaining consistency. Her previous victories, including the win at WTA 1000 Dubai earlier this year, are a testament to her skill.

On the other hand, Ostapenko brings to the table the confidence gained from a stellar comeback victory over Anastasia Potapova in the semifinals. She has shown resilience in her performances this week, winning all her matches in three sets.

Although Ostapenko holds a lead in their head-to-head encounters, Krejcikova's recent form and relentless composure could pose a serious challenge. If Ostapenko can maintain her powerful strokes and mitigate unforced errors, she might have a real shot at clinching the title.

Pick: Jelena Ostapenko in three sets.

