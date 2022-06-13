Birmingham Classic 2022: Alison Riske vs Katie Boulter preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Alison Riske vs Katie Boulter

Tournament: Rothesay Classic Birmingham 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Date: June 14

Venue: Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €223,476.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Alison Riske vs Katie Boulter preview

Seventh seed Alison Riske will square off against Katie Boulter in the first round of the Birmingham Classic on Tuesday.

Alison Riske has had a decent record this season, with runners-up trophies at the Adeilade International 2 and Nottingham Open, being her best performances of 2022.

The American's most recent match was in the Nottingham Open final, where she was outwitted by Beatriz Haddad Maia in an absorbing encounter 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

Riske was slow to pick up the pace, dropping her serve in the third game of the opening set. She saved a set point in the penultimate game but eventually lost 6-4. The 31-year quickly made ammends and rose to the occasion in the second set, saving all the break points she faced and putting up a perfect performance to level the match.

However, she couldn't couldn't get over the line as Haddad Maia clawed her way back into the match and snatched the trophy in the final stages of the third set.

Katie Boulter has played well this season, winning five out of six matches, with a run to the round of 16 of the Nottingham Open and a winning campaign at the 2022 Engie Open de l'Isère being her best result.

The Brit's most recent match was at the Nottingham Open, where she was bested by Ajla Tomljanovic in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.

Boulter started the match sharply, getting the first break of serve in the third game of the opening set. However, she completely lost her concentration in the next four games, losing her serve twice and gifting the advantage to Tomljanovic.

The 25-year old stepped up her game in the second set but couldn't handle the pressure from the Australian and lost in straight sets.

Alison Riske vs Katie Boulter head-to-head

Riske and Boulter have never faced each other. Their head-to-head is currently locked at 0-0.

Alison Riske vs Katie Boulter odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Alison Riske -275 -3.5(-135) Over 21.5(-110) Katie Boulter +210 +3.5(-105) Under 21.5(-125)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Alison Riske vs Katie Boulter prediction

Rothesay Open Nottingham - Day Eight

Both players have been playing well, and Boulter has won 50 percent of her matches on grass compared to Riske's impressive 62 percent.

Riske won 68 percent of her first serve points and saved 13 out of 16 break points against Haddad Maia. Riske plays an aggressive brand of tennis and will look to put her opponent on the back foot with her powerful groundstrokes.

Boulter won 82 percent of her first serve points but converted only one break point out of seven against Tomjlanovic. The Brit relies on her first serve and is a swift mover on the court.

Riske has been in slightly better form than her opponent. Considering their record on grass and level of experience on the main tour, she should be able to pass this test.

Pick: Riske to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far