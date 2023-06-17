Birmingham Classic 2023: Anhelina Kalinina vs Alycia Parks preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: Anhelina Kalinina vs Alycia Parks

Tournament: Rothesay Classic Birmingham 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Date: June 20, 2023

Venue: Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: $259,303

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Anhelina Kalinina vs Alycia Parks prediction

Anhelina Kalinina

World No. 25 Anhelina Kalinina will take on Alycia Parks in the first round of the Birmingham Classic on Monday.

The Ukranian has made a decent start to the season, garnering 16 wins from 29 matches and a runner-up finish at the Italian Open. She also reached the quarterfinals in Hobart and the third round at the Australian Open.

Kalinina will be entering the Birmingham Classic on the back of an early exit at the French Open and a second-round loss at the Nottingham Open. She began her campaign with a potent win over Nuria Parrizas Diaz, but couldn't fend off Harriet Dart in Nottingham. The Brit qualifier outclassed Kalinina in straight sets, 6-0, 7-5.

Alycia Parks

On the other hand, Alycia Parks has made an encouraging start to her season, collecting 16 wins from 29 matches and a title-winning run at the Lyon Open. She also reached the quarterfinals most recently at the Morocco Open in Rabat.

The American will be entering Birmingham on the back of a first-round loss at the Nottingham Open. She put up a decent fight against Chinese player Lin Zhu, but eventually bowed out in straight sets 7-6(5), 6-2. Parks will be determined to make amends at the Birmingham Classic.

Anhelina Kalinina vs Alycia Parks head-to-head

Kalinina leads the head-to-head against Parks 2-0. She defeated her most recently at the 2023 Linz Open in straight sets.

Anhelina Kalinina vs Alycia Parks odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Anhelina Kalinina Alycia Parks



Anhelina Kalinina vs Alycia Parks prediction

Alycia Parks

Kalinina's recent form has been less impressive, with early exits at the French Open and Nottingham Open. The Ukranian will be looking to find her best form and get some wins under her belt before the grasscourt Major at Wimbledon.

Her powerful baseline game and strong serve could pose a challenge for Parks. However, the American's aggressive style of play and strong forehand could also put Kalinina's defensive skill to the test.

Parks, an emerging talent from the United States, captured her first WTA title at the Lyon Open this year. There is a lot of buzz around the talented youngster but her first appearance on grass this season was less than ideal. She'll be looking to hold her nerves during crucial moments and learn from her mistakes in Nottingham.

Considering their head-to-head record and current form, Kalinina seems to have an edge in this match-up. Fans can expect a close contest, but the tie will be tilted towards the Ukranian.

Parks is still developing her skills and adjusting her game on the main tour. She'll need to play out of her skin to have a significant say in this encounter. It is more likely that Kalinina's experience helps her to get the job done and secure her place in the second round.

Pick: Anhelina Kalinina to win in straight sets.

