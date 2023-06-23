Match Details

Fixture: (1) Barbora Krejčíková vs Lin Zhu

Tournament: Rothesay Birmingham Classic

Round: Semifinal

Date: June 22, 2023

Venue: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $259,303

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Barbora Krejčíková vs Zhu Lin preview

Barbora Krejcikova plays a backhand at Rothesay Classic Birmingham

In the semifinals of the Birmingham Classic 2023, top seed and World No. 12 Barbora Krejcikova is set to go head-to-head with China's Lin Zhu.

Krejcikova advanced to the semis following a solid performance against Linda Fruhvirtova, with a clear 6-3, 6-2 triumph. This achievement follows her previous victories over Spain's Cristina Bucsa (6-3, 6-3) and Tereza Martincova (6-4, 6-4).

In her quarterfinal match, Krejcikova showcased a compelling performance, securing 84% of points on both her first and second serves and successfully converting three out of five break opportunities. She also registered six aces, with 58% of her first serves finding their mark.

This marks Krejcikova's first hat-trick of wins since her success in Dubai in February. The Czech star, although she has yet to reach a final on a grass court, has claimed victory in five out of her six recent encounters on the turf.

On the other side of the net, Lin Zhu also has a trio of consecutive wins to her name, a streak she hasn't seen since Monterrey in March.

Her quarterfinal saw a hard-fought three-setter against Rebecca Marino, which saw Zhu clinch victory in a 27-game marathon. In this clash, Zhu secured 75% of her first serve points and managed to convert five out of 12 break point opportunities.

Despite only managing one ace, Zhu maintained a strong first serve in-play rate of 68%. Aiming for her second career final, Zhu has shown promising form on grass, winning four out of her last five matches on the surface.

Barbora Krejčíková vs Zhu Lin head-to-head

The upcoming semifinal of the Birmingham Classic 2023 will mark the inaugural encounter between Barbora Krejčíková and Zhu Lin.

Barbora Krejčíková vs Zhu Lin prediction

Lin Zhi at Rothesay Classic Birmingham

In the semifinal showdown at the Birmingham Classic 2023, Barbora Krejcikova is expected to face a challenging but winnable match against Lin Zhu.

Krejcikova, armed with exceptional serve and volley skills, boasts a superior track record in high-stakes matches.

Zhu, though capable of a dogged fight, has previously struggled on grass courts. Krejcikova's skills seem to give her an advantage over Zhu, regardless of the circumstances.

The factor of experience also favors the top-seeded Czech player. Krejcikova's history of competing and often prevailing in matches of this caliber could provide her with a psychological edge in managing the pressures of a tournament at this level.

It's worth remembering that Zhu is riding on the wave of a three-match winning streak and may just bring her A-game to the court, capitalizing on any potential lapses in Krejcikova's game.

Pick: Barbora Krejčíková in three sets.

