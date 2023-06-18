Birmingham Classic 2023: Linda Fruhvirtova vs Elina Svitolina  preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: Linda Fruhvirtova vs Elina Svitolina

Tournament: Rothesay Classic Birmingham 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Date: June 19, 2023

Venue: Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: $259,303

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Linda Fruhvirtova vs Elina Svitolina preview

2023 Australian Open - Day 8

World No. 58 Linda Fruhvirtova will take on Elina Svitolina in the first round of the Birmingham Classic on Monday.

The Czech player has made a modest start to the season so far, chalking up nine wins from 12 matches and a fourth-round appearance at the Australian Open. Since her positive run in Melbourne, Fruhvirtova hasn't been able to move past the second round in any of the following tournaments.

She will be entering the Birmingham Classic on the back of a four-match losing streak, with early exits in Madrid, Rome, Rabat, and Paris. The 18-year-old succumbed to a straight-set loss against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the first round of the 2023 French Open.

2023 French Open - Day Eight

Elina Svitolina, on the other hand, has made a solid comeback to the women's tour since her maternity break. The Ukranian has managed to amass 12 wins from 19 matches and a title-winning run at the Internationaux de Strasbourg. She also reached the semifinals at Saint-Malo 125.

Svitolina will be entering Birmingham on the back of a remarkable quarterfinal run at the French Open. She defeated the likes of Martina Trevisan, Anna Blinkova, and Daria Kasatkina but struggled to fend off Belarusian No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the last eight.

Linda Fruhvirtova vs Elina Svitolina head-to-head

The head-to-head between Fruhvirtova and Svitolina is locked at 0-0 as the two players have never faced each other on the main tour.

Linda Fruhvirtova vs Elina Svitolina odds

Linda Fruhvirtova vs Elina Svitolina prediction

2023 French Open - Day Ten

The Birmingham crowd are set to witness an engrossing encounter between World No. 58 Linda Fruhvirtova and Elina Svitolina.

Fruhvirtova, a young talent from the Czech Republic, has had a lukewarm season so far, with a commendable fourth-round appearance at the Australian Open being a highlight. However, her recent form has been less impressive, with a four-match losing streak casting a shadow over her performance.

On the other hand, Svitolina, a seasoned player, has been making a steady comeback following her maternity leave. Her defensive prowess, especially on clay, has been a key factor in her game.

However, the shift to grass could pose a challenge. The Ukranian's recent victory over Anna Blinkova at the French Open, where she showcased her aggressive play, indicates her readiness to adapt and conquer.

Fruhvirtova's powerful groundstrokes could pose a threat to the former World No. 3, but Svitolina's experience and defensive skills might just give her the edge in this encounter. She has the ability to switch gears and adopt a more aggressive style, which could be a game-changer on the grass court.

Given the current form and performance of both players, Svitolina seems to have the upper hand in this match-up. She should be able to solve this riddle and secure her place in the second round.

Pick: Svitolina to win in straight sets

