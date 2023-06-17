Birmingham Classic 2023: Camila Giorgi vs Venus Williams preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: Camila Giorgi vs Venus Williams

Tournament: Rothesay Classic Birmingham 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Date: June 19, 2023

Venue: Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: $259,303

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Camila Giorgi vs Venus Williams prediction

Camila Giorgi

World No. 47 Camila Giorgi will take on Venus Williams in the first round of the Birmingham Classic on Monday.

The Italian has blown hot and cold this season, garnering 15 wins from 26 matches and a title-winning run at the Merida Open Akron. She also reached the third round of the Australian Open and the Italian Open in Rome.

The 31-year-old will be entering Birmingham on the back of a second-round exit at the Nottingham Open. She began her campaign with a hard-fought win over Madison Brengle, but couldn't keep up her momentum in the second round. American qualifier Elizabeth Mandlik outfoxed Giorgi in a thrilling three-set tie, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.

Venus Williams

On the other hand, former World No. 1 Venus Williams made her return to the women's tour last week at the Libema Open. She squared off against Celine Naef in the first round and succumbed to a tough three-set loss despite winning the initial set.

The American has only played three matches this year and reached the second round of the Auckland Open, which was her best result. She will be eager to make an impact on one of her strongest surfaces and prepare well ahead of the grasscourt Major at Wimbledon.

Camila Giorgi vs Venus Williams head-to-head

Williams leads the head-to-head against Giorgi 2-0. She defeated the Italian most recently at the 2018 US Open in straight sets.

Camila Giorgi vs Venus Williams odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Camila Giorgi Venus Williams

Odds will be updated when they are released.

Camila Giorgi vs Venus Williams prediction

Camila Giorgi

Fans can expect an intriguing clash between Italy's Camila Giorgi and American veteran Venus Williams.

Giorgi has shown flashes of brilliance this year, with a title win at the Merida Open Akron and a third-round appearance at the Australian Open. Her aggressive baseline play and powerful groundstrokes make her a formidable opponent on any surface, but particularly on grass where the ball tends to skid and keep low.

On the other hand, Venus Williams, a former World No. 1, is making her way back to the tour after a lengthy injury lay-off. Despite her recent struggles, Williams' experience and skill on grass cannot be ignored.

Her powerful serve and volley game, coupled with her ability to hit winners from anywhere on the court, make her a threat on the fast grass courts.

However, considering recent form and match fitness, Giorgi seems to have the upper hand. While Williams' experience and grasscourt prowess could pose a challenge, Giorgi's current form and aggressive play might just give her the edge in this encounter.

If the Italian starts well and keeps her focus throughout the match, she should be able to secure her place in the second round.

Pick: Giorgi to win in straight sets.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"

Poll : 0 votes