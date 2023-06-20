Birmingham Classic 2023: Venus Williams vs Jelena Ostapenko preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Venus Williams vs (2) Jelena Ostapenko
Tournament: Rothesay Birmingham Classic
Round: Second round (Round of 16)
Date: June 22, 2023
Venue: Birmingham, United Kingdom
Category: WTA 250
Surface: Grass
Prize money: $259,303
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video
Venus Williams vs Jelena Ostapenko preview
Venus Williams and second seed Jelena Ostapenko came through similarly hard-fought wins at the 2023 Birmingham Classic to book a second-round showdown on Thursday.
Ostapenko battled past the talented Czech teen Linda Noskova — surviving a second-set tumble to close out a 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 victory. While Noskova, playing her first professional match on grass, put up a good fight, Ostapenko had too much firepower in the end.
After a rather disappointing end to her clay season, which ended with a second-round loss at the French Open, Ostapenko will be keen to rediscover her form on grass.
Speaking of grass, Venus Williams showed tennis fans why she is considered one of the best players to have played on the surface with her gutsy three-set win over Camila Giorgi.
The 43-year-old American turned back the clock with some vintage hitting from the baseline and net approaches, doing just enough to find a way past her Italian opponent. The 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(6) win was Williams' second Tour win in nearly two years.
Venus Williams vs Jelena Ostapenko head-to-
head
Venus Williams leads Jelena Ostapenko in their head-to-head with a 2-0 margin. The two, however, have not played each other since 2017.
Venus Williams vs Jelena Ostapenko odds
(Odds will be updated when available)
Venus Williams vs Jelena Ostapenko prediction
With two big-hitting players taking to court on Thursday, fans can expect some quick points characterised by extraordinary shot-making.
When in good touch, Jelena Ostapenko possesses the firepower to blow away just about any opponent from the baseline. The Latvian, however, can just as easily go off-kilter and start missing some easy shots.
Luckily for Venus Williams, her first-round opponent, Giorgi, has a similar "gung-ho" approach to Ostapenko.
The American legend will look to repeat much of what she did in her first match — serving big, awaiting the opportunity to unleash on her forehand and coming into the net every chance she gets.
That said, the physical toll from the marathon tussle in the first round may just catch up with Williams. Unless she can play at her 100% throughout, Ostapenko will take advantage and surge.
Prediction: Jelena Ostapenko to win in two tight sets
Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"