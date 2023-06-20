Birmingham Classic 2023: Venus Williams vs Jelena Ostapenko preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Venus Williams vs (2) Jelena Ostapenko

Tournament: Rothesay Birmingham Classic

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Date: June 22, 2023

Venue: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $259,303

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Venus Williams vs Jelena Ostapenko preview

Venus Williams at the Birmingham Classic.

Venus Williams and second seed Jelena Ostapenko came through similarly hard-fought wins at the 2023 Birmingham Classic to book a second-round showdown on Thursday.

Ostapenko battled past the talented Czech teen Linda Noskova — surviving a second-set tumble to close out a 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 victory. While Noskova, playing her first professional match on grass, put up a good fight, Ostapenko had too much firepower in the end.

After a rather disappointing end to her clay season, which ended with a second-round loss at the French Open, Ostapenko will be keen to rediscover her form on grass.

Speaking of grass, Venus Williams showed tennis fans why she is considered one of the best players to have played on the surface with her gutsy three-set win over Camila Giorgi.

The 43-year-old American turned back the clock with some vintage hitting from the baseline and net approaches, doing just enough to find a way past her Italian opponent. The 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(6) win was Williams' second Tour win in nearly two years.

Venus Williams vs Jelena Ostapenko head-to-

head

Venus Williams leads Jelena Ostapenko in their head-to-head with a 2-0 margin. The two, however, have not played each other since 2017.

Venus Williams vs Jelena Ostapenko odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Jelena Ostapenko Venus Williams

(Odds will be updated when available)

Venus Williams vs Jelena Ostapenko prediction

Jelena Ostapenko at the Birmingham Classic.

With two big-hitting players taking to court on Thursday, fans can expect some quick points characterised by extraordinary shot-making.

When in good touch, Jelena Ostapenko possesses the firepower to blow away just about any opponent from the baseline. The Latvian, however, can just as easily go off-kilter and start missing some easy shots.

Luckily for Venus Williams, her first-round opponent, Giorgi, has a similar "gung-ho" approach to Ostapenko.

The American legend will look to repeat much of what she did in her first match — serving big, awaiting the opportunity to unleash on her forehand and coming into the net every chance she gets.

That said, the physical toll from the marathon tussle in the first round may just catch up with Williams. Unless she can play at her 100% throughout, Ostapenko will take advantage and surge.

Prediction: Jelena Ostapenko to win in two tight sets

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"

Poll : 0 votes