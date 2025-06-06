Birmingham Open 2025: Brandon Holt vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Brandon Holt vs Adrian Mannarino
Date: June 6, 2025
Tournament: Birmingham Open 2025
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham, United Kingdom
Category: ATP Challenger
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: £181,250
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Tennis Channel, BBC TV
Brandon Holt vs Adrian Mannarino preview
Brandon Holt will take on Adrian Mannarino in the quarterfinals of the Birmingham Open. Holt has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit this year. He entered the main draw in Dallas via the qualifiers but lost to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round. The American has secured title-winning runs in the Nonthaburi 3 and Bengaluru Challenger.
Holt started his campaign in Birmingham by cruising past James Duckworth and Murphy Cassone in the first two rounds. He outfoxed the qualifier Cassone in straight sets.
Meanwhile, Adrian Mannarino has had an ordinary season so far. After early exits in Auckland, Melbourne, Montpellier, and Dallas, he steadied the ship with a semifinal run in the Mexico City Challenger.
The Frenchman started his campaign in Birmingham with solid wins over Yoshihito Nishioka and Nicolas Jarry in the first two rounds. He defeated the Chilean Jarry 7-6(6), 6-3.
Brandon Holt vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.
Brandon Holt vs Adrian Mannarino odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Brandon Holt vs Adrian Mannarino prediction
Holt has been impressive on the ATP Challenger circuit this year. The American is one win away from reaching his seventh semifinal of the season, which showcases hai consistency on tour. He has a solid all-around game and likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis.
Mannarino, on the other hand, has struggled to find his feet on the main tour. The Frenchman will be desperate to gain some confidence in Birmingham and make a significant impact on grass. He has a cautious all-round game and uses his slices to good effect.
Holt's power will lock horns with Mannarino's finesse in the quarterfinals. Considering their sharpness on tour and results this year, the American will be a clear favorite to win.
Pick: Holt to win in three sets.