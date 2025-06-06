Birmingham Open 2025: Brandon Holt vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Brandon Holt vs Adrian Mannarino

Date: June 6, 2025

Tournament: Birmingham Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham, United Kingdom

Category: ATP Challenger

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £181,250

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Tennis Channel, BBC TV

Brandon Holt vs Adrian Mannarino preview

Holt at the US Open in New York - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Brandon Holt will take on Adrian Mannarino in the quarterfinals of the Birmingham Open. Holt has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit this year. He entered the main draw in Dallas via the qualifiers but lost to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round. The American has secured title-winning runs in the Nonthaburi 3 and Bengaluru Challenger.

Trending

Holt started his campaign in Birmingham by cruising past James Duckworth and Murphy Cassone in the first two rounds. He outfoxed the qualifier Cassone in straight sets.

Mannarino at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Adrian Mannarino has had an ordinary season so far. After early exits in Auckland, Melbourne, Montpellier, and Dallas, he steadied the ship with a semifinal run in the Mexico City Challenger.

The Frenchman started his campaign in Birmingham with solid wins over Yoshihito Nishioka and Nicolas Jarry in the first two rounds. He defeated the Chilean Jarry 7-6(6), 6-3.

Brandon Holt vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Brandon Holt vs Adrian Mannarino odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Brandon Holt Adrian Mannarino

Odds will be updated when available.

Brandon Holt vs Adrian Mannarino prediction

Holt has been impressive on the ATP Challenger circuit this year. The American is one win away from reaching his seventh semifinal of the season, which showcases hai consistency on tour. He has a solid all-around game and likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis.

Mannarino, on the other hand, has struggled to find his feet on the main tour. The Frenchman will be desperate to gain some confidence in Birmingham and make a significant impact on grass. He has a cautious all-round game and uses his slices to good effect.

Holt's power will lock horns with Mannarino's finesse in the quarterfinals. Considering their sharpness on tour and results this year, the American will be a clear favorite to win.

Pick: Holt to win in three sets.

