Birmingham Open 2025: Nicolas Moreno de Alboran vs Colton Smith preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (Alt) Nicolas Moreno de Alboran vs (Alt) Colton Smith
Date: June 5, 2025
Tournament: Birmingham Open 2025
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham, United Kingdom
Category: ATP 125 (Challenger Tour)
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: $181,250
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Tennis Channel, BBC TV
Nicolas Moreno de Alboran vs Colton Smith preview
One of the second-round matches at the 2025 Birmingham Open will be between the two alternate players, Nicolas Moreno de Alboran and Colton Smith. Moreno has played nine matches in 2025 so far, winning four. He lost against Gabriel Diallo and Lukas Klein in the qualifying draws in Madrid and Paris.
His best clay-court result came at the Italian Open, where he won 6-4, 6-4 against Raphael Collignon and 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 against Giulio Zeppieri to reach the main draw. He lost 6-7 (2) and 2-6 against Aleksandar Vukic in the first round. Moreno began his grass season at the Birmingham Open, where he caused an upset in the first round, winning 6-4, 6-3 against fifth-seeded Christopher O' Connell.
Meanwhile, Colton Smith has had a couple of decent results on the main Tour this year. As a qualifier, he reached the second round of the BNP Paribas Open, losing 3-6, 4-6 against Alex Michelsen. But his best result was reaching the quarterfinal of the US Men's Clay-Court Championships as a qualifier, where he lost 1-6, 6-7 (1) against Tommy Paul.
On the Challenger level, Smith has won a title this year in Cleveland, where he won 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-3 against Eliot Spizzirri in the final. He also reached the quarterfinal of the Phoenix Challenger, losing 4-6, 4-6 against Nuno Borges. At the Birmingham Open, he began his campaign with a 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-4 against Japanese qualifier Yasutaka Uchiyama in the first round.
Nicolas Moreno de Alboran vs Colton Smith head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.
Nicolas Moreno de Alboran vs Colton Smith odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Nicolas Moreno de Alboran vs Colton Smith prediction
Alboran has six titles combined from the Challenger and the ITF Tours, but the American player has won them on hard and clay courts. He has yet to reach a career final on a grass court at any level of professional tennis.
Colton Smith has a similar profile to Alboran, as he too has no Grass-court accomplishments to talk about. All of his five Challenger finals and two titles on the Challenger Tour have come on the hard courts.
Smith has already won a Challenger title this year and is the more in-form player, making him the favorite for the upcoming match.
Pick- Smith to win in straight sets