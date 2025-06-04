Match Details
Fixture: Robin Montgomery vs Zeynep Sonmez
Date: June 5, 2025
Tournament: Birmingham Open 2025
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham, United Kingdom
Category: WTA 125 (Challenger Tour)
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: $115,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Tennis Channel, BBC TV
Robin Montgomery vs Zeynep Sonmez preview
Robin Montgomery will take on Zeynep Sonmez in the second round of the Birmingham Open.
Montgomery hasn't played too much tennis this year. After an early exit in the Australian Open, she's chalked up second-round appearances in Indian Wells and Charleston. She started her campaign in Charleston by cruising past Viktoriya Tomova, but couldn't make her mark against Danielle Collins.
The American entered Birmingham after a second-round exit in Paris. She got back to winning ways by defeating Talia Gibson in the first round, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1). Montgomery is making her first appearance in Birmingham this year.
Meanwhile, Zeynep Sonmez has made a decent start to the season. After early exits in Melbourne, Abu Dhabi, and Doha, she chalked up a quarterfinal run in the Merida Open. She also entered the main draw in Madrid via the qualifiers but lost to Belinda Bencic in the first round.
The Turkish pro entered Birmingham after a first-round exit in Paris. She started her campaign with a commanding win over Lizette Cabrera, 6-3, 7-5. Sonmez won 54% of her first serve points and saved seven out of 12 break points in the last round.
Robin Montgomery vs Zeynep Sonmez head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.
Robin Montgomery vs Zeynep Sonmez odds
(Odds will be updated when available)
Robin Montgomery vs Zeynep Sonmez prediction
Montgomery reached the quarterfinals in Rosmalen and the second round at Wimbledon last year. She will be hoping to prepare well this time around and make a significant impact on grass. The American has a solid all-around game and great athleticism on court.
Sonmez, meanwhile, captured her maiden title on tour in Merida last year. She also reached the last 16 in Berlin, which was her best result on grass. The Turkish player will hope to raise her level this time around and register a valuable result in Birmingham.
Both players are sharpening their skills to compete at a higher level. While Sonmez has already proven her potential with a title, Montgomery has yet to open her account and announce herself on tour. Considering their record on grass and resilience on court, the American might have the upper hand in this bout.
Pick: Montgomery to win in three sets.