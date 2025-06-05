Birmingham Open 2025: Zachary Svajda vs Coleman Wong preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Zachary Svajda vs Coleman Wong

Date: June 5, 2025

Tournament: Birmingham Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham, United Kingdom

Category: ATP Challenger

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £181,250

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Tennis Channel, BBC TV

Zachary Svajda vs Coleman Wong preview

Svajda plays a backhand slice at the ATP 250 Winston-Salem Open 2024 - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Zachary Svajda will take on Coleman Wong in the second round of the Birmingham Challenger.

Svajda has yet to find his feet on the main tour. After failing to qualify for the Australian Open, he reached the first round of the Delray Beach Open but lost to Cameron Norrie in straight sets.

The American has been brilliant in Birmingham this week. He entered the main draw via the qualifiers and overpowered Kamil Majchrzak in the first round. Svajda eliminated the Pole in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6(3).

Wong at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Coleman Wong is constantly improving his game on tour. He made the most of his wildcard entry at the Miami Open by reaching the third round. The 20-year-old defeated higher-ranked opponents such as Daniel Altmaier and Ben Shelton but eventually lost to Adam Walton in three sets.

The Hong Kong-born tennis pro also entered Birmingham via the qualifiers. He defeated Johannus Monday in the first round on Tuesday, 6-1, 5-7, 6-3. Wong won 80% of his first serve points and rocketed nine aces in the last round.

Zachary Svajda vs Coleman Wong head-to-head

The duo are yet to compete on the main tour. However, Svajda has defeated Wong twice in lower-level events.

Zachary Svajda vs Coleman Wong odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Zachary Svajda TBD TBD TBD Coleman Wong TBD TBD TBD

Odds will be updated when available.

Zachary Svajda vs Coleman Wong prediction

Apart from a quarterfinal run at the Nonthaburi 3 Challenger, Svajda has hardly made a valuable contribution on tour. He looks sharp in Birmingham this week and has taken out the seventh seed in the last round.

On the other hand, Wong secured a top 20 win by defeating Shelton in Miami. He showcases his resilience at the highest level and will be eager to be more consistent on tour. The 20-year-old won 80% of his first serve points and rocketed nine aces in the last round.

Both players have a bright future on the main tour. They will be hoping to begin well on grass and make a deep run in Birmingham. Considering their record on tour and results this year, Wong should be able to pass this test in the second round.

Pick: Wong to win in three sets.

