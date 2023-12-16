Bjorn Borg's ex-wife Loredana Berte, an Italian singer, once claimed that the Swede legend was in the habit of hosting sex parties, recalling the time he rented out an entire floor in a hotel and "filled it with prostitutes."

Berte and Borg were married for four years, between 1989 and 1993. Before that, the 11-time Grand Slam champion was married to Swedish model Jannike Bjorling. After divorcing the Italian, the former World No. 1 got married once more, to Patricia Ostfeld in 2002. It is with her that he fathered Leo Borg, a budding talent on the ATP Tour.

In a tell-all autobiography she published, Loredana Berte revealed that it made her sick to see her then husband calling the reception of the hotel they stayed at and ask them to send "very wh*rish girls." Berte went on to add that Borg even tried to convince her to join his sex party.

"He rented out the whole second floor of a hotel to fill it with prostitutes. He personally called reception and asked them to bring him very wh*rish girls. It made me sick.

"Several of them turned up wearing fur coats and with whips in their hands. He came over to me and tried to convince me to join in,” Berte said, as per quotes collected by The Costa Rica Star.

In 1988, the Swede icon was rushed to hospital, with reports emerging at the time that it was either because of a suicide attempt, drug overdose or food poisoning.

In an interview with the New York Times later, Bjorn Borg confirmed that it was just food poisoning but was shocked to see so many journalists ask him about suicide or drugs when he returned home from treatment.

"We were home, Loredana and me. I got sick, very sick from eating. I was feeling very bad, food poisoning probably. I took two sleeping pills because I wanted to sleep. Finally, I went to the hospital, and they pumped my stomach. I was out of the hospital in two hours, feeling very good."

''But when I came home, there were a lot of journalists asking, 'What did you do?' My mistake was that I didn't come out with a quote right away. I never dreamed that they would write I'm a suicide or taking drugs or whatever.''

Bjorn Borg went on to assert that he had never taken drugs in his life, something Loredana Berte had accused him of doing in her autobiography.

"I don't really miss tennis" - Bjorn Borg

Bjorn Borg

Having turned pro in 1973 as a teenager, Bjorn Borg shocked the tennis world when he retired at the age of just 25 in 1984.

Speaking about the retirement, Borg maintained that he did not miss tennis at all and that he simply wanted to do other things with his life, which he felt the sport was preventing him from doing.

"I don't really miss it,'' he said. ''When I retired from tennis, I wanted to do other things with my life. It had to come at one stage that I would retire, whether it was 35 or whenever. I had so many possibilities to learn, to see and to find out.''

''I felt like I was sitting in a room and I could never go out that door. I could never open that door. I mean, I loved tennis but there were things outside that door, and I knew about it, but I couldn't touch it," he added.

The 11-time Grand Slam champion made a comeback in 1991 but quickly retired for a second time in a couple of years.