Bjorn Borg says it would have been a "dream" to face Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros during his prime

Bjorn Borg has hailed Rafael Nadal as the greatest claycourter of all time and revealed that he would have liked to have locked horns with the Spaniard at Roland Garros during his prime.

Bjorn Borg is a six-time champion at the French Open, having triumphed in 1974, 1975, 1978, 1979, 1980, and 1981. He remains the player with the most titles at Roland Garros after Rafael Nadal.

During a recent interview with La Web del Tenis, the Swede said his greatest wish was to have played the Spaniard at least once in Paris.

“I would have liked to play with Rafa Nadal at Roland Garros, he has been the best ever on the clay court, but my greatest wish would have been to play once, when I was playing tennis well, with him in Paris; that would have been a dream for me," Bjorn Borg said. "I'm sure he would beat me, but it would be a challenge in my life."

Borg said Nadal's achievements had raised the profile of tennis in Spain.

"Tennis is very important for the people in Spain and it will continue to be that way because of Rafa, what he does for sports and tennis, and that is the reason why good players are seen in Spain, and I think in the future when Rafa retires, it will be seen how other players will appear and they may take over from him," Borg continued.

Rafael Nadal has been my idol since I was young: Leo Borg

Leo Borg idolizes Rafael Nadal

Bjorn Borg's son Leo Borg appeared in the same interview and also expressed his desire to cross swords with Rafael Nadal.

“I would like to play against my idol, Rafael Nadal," Leo Borg said. "He has been my idol since I was little and I have always wanted to play against him. I like the way he competes, he fights for every point. Playing against him is really difficult; he plays really hard on clay and it would be a lot of fun."

Leo Borg enrolled in the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor last year. The 18-year-old Swede spoke highly of the coaches in Nadal's academy and said he has a soft spot for Spain.

“I think Spanish tennis has a great future," Leo Borg added. "There are very good players, a lot of new tennis players who are arriving with a great future. I also like the academy I attend, I usually go to Rafa's in Mallorca, which has very good coaches. But I like Spain, in general, good food, good people; in general, it is very good."

