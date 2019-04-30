BMW Open, Munich: Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more

Alexander Zverev training in Munich

All eyes at the BMW Open in Munich this week will be on the defending champion Alexander Zverev, who hasn't had the best of seasons so far. Embroiled in a few personal troubles, there is a lot on the 22-year-old German's shoulders and his recent serbacks on the ATP Tour reflect that.

Nevertheless, having returned home, he will hope to bank on the crowd support to try and win the title at the very event where he has fond memories of being crowned the champion 12 months back. The World No. 3 Zverev is the top seed and could have a quarter-final face-off with the feisty Argentine Diego Schwartzman for which he needs to be ready.

In Zverev's half of the draw, also lurks the third seed Marco Cecchinato, who already has a clay title this year and could be a handful customer to deal with in the semi-finals.

In the other half of the draw, World No. 13 Karen Khachanov is the second seed and he has a tough opener as he is likely to face the veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber. Matteo Berrettini, having won the Budapest title, could trouble him as well in the next round, if he manages to overcome the first.

Qatar Open champion Roberto Bautista Agut is the fourth seed and won't be an easy opponent for either of the youngsters even though clay is not the preferred surface for the Spaniard.

Here is all you need to know about the BMW Open:

Tournament name: BMW Open by FWU

Date: April 29-May 5, 2019

Category: ATP 250

Location: Munich, Germany

Surface: Clay

Where to watch the BMW Open in the USA?

Tennis Channel will show the BMW Open live in the USA.

Where to watch the BMW Open in the UK & Europe?

Amazon Prime Video will show the BMW Open live in the UK. In Munich, the tournament will be telecast live on Bayerischer Rundfunk 3rd May onwards.

Where to watch the BMW Open in India?

There won't be any telecast of the BMW Open in India.

Live Stream Details and Info for the BMW Open

Live Stream for the BMW Open is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

