BNP Paribas Open: Kontaveit reaches third round in straight sets over Puig

Rudy Martinez FOLLOW ANALYST News 13 // 10 Mar 2019, 11:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Anett Kontaveit made history for herself at the BNP Paribas Open Saturday afternoon. The Estonian made three a charm earning an advance in the third round with a tough hold over Monica Puig 6-3, 7-6(4) on Stadium Five at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. It was the first time anyone from her country made it to the round of 32 and nearly went the distance in the match to do so.

The two met for the third time with the series even after the Estonian won a three-setter back in Sydney where she won the third by a landslide. Kontaveit might have a tough time getting into a groove that helps her play Puig who dealt out a loss to Evgeniya Rodina Thursday in straight sets. With the Puerto Rican showing her strength after being sick the week before, the world number 58 had her work cut out for her against the 23-year-old.

She earned an early break after coming back from 0-30 to force deuce and win the first AD point chance. She couldn’t consolidate the hold as Kontaveit got the jump on the Puerto Rican to break back and successfully consolidate the hold in the third. She didn’t hold the lead for long as Puig dialled in the forehand serve to level at two-all. Kontaveit gained another edge on the 25-year-old before attacking the second serve that was struggling for Puig. With a break in hand, the 21st seed held in the seventh to hold a commanding 5-2 grip on the set.

With Puig cornered, the world number 21 gained three set points but watched the Puerto Rican strike back to force deuce. She used the deep serve to target the forehand of Kontaveit to force her returns to come back long.

She kept up the recent positivity to go for a break chance on the Estonian’s serve but a late AD point for the 21st seed ended the comeback with a return coming back long to close out 31 minutes. Kontaveit won 16 of 21 points from the first serve that about did the damage to Puig who had little to show from both ends of her serve which were near and below 50 percent.

Kontaveit was still on point in the second set coming out blasting on the first serve return that converted the break on Puig. Her groundstrokes were delivering blows to the 25-year-old who was serving just 33 percent through the first two games.

She somehow brought together a hold in the third before calling down Kamau Murray who tried to help her turn the problems around. She didn’t affect her opponent's service that came in the shape of a hold to love for a two-game margin.

Having the ball in hand during the fifth didn’t give her a lot of dictation as she had to defend on deuce with Kontaveit breathing down her neck. She fought through three breaks where a second AD point chance was secured on Kontaveit firing back a wide return bringing her lead to a single game.

She clearly gained momentum and confidence that overwhelmed Kontaveit to force deuce and hunt the break. The effort from Puig came short as she handed the Estonian game point and the victory with an unforced error.

Advertisement

Just when it looked as if the 21st seed was saved, Puig’s service game produced a 40-0 run with chances to hold. She got it on the second game point that landed long to bring it back to a game after seven. Kontaveit wanted very much to contain Puig on serve in the eighth but an error brought up Deuce for Puig who knew that chances would come if she pressured the Estonian.

Through four breaks and two AD points, the Puerto Rican got it to return to serve in the ninth for a shot at leading the set. With the strongest hold of the match, Puig secured the win to stand 5-4 with Kontaveit on the ropes. She called for her coach Nigel Sears to come out and get her back on track with the window still open to contain the straight sets scenario. She held firm in the tenth to force the set deep with two to win for either player.

Kontaveit played hard against Puig’s serve which brought some challenging moments but found ways of redirecting the return to gain points. She made it to deuce where she waited out her chance to get Puig away before firing winners that eventually helped her capture the break and serve for the match. She traded long balls with Puig through four points before a sliced return gave her break point. Kontaveit had an ace but the referee called it good and ordered the point replayed. In anger, Kontaveit let out a sigh but refused to challenge. It would cost her as she erred to hand Puig a shot at playing on with a tiebreak left to play in the set.

She gained a 2-1 lead with Puig giving her points on the errors. It was soon 3-1 with the mini-break in Kontaveit’s hands where she soon after landed a line drive winner. Puig cut the margin in half and soon had the Estonian back to one with the ball in hand. A pop up ended the rally for the eighth point which went to Kontaveit before a final point from Puig made it 5-4. The advantage sat with the Estonian who made it 6-4 before scoring match point on serve that was a line drive winner ending 1 hour and 35 minutes while recording personal history.

With her holding the points won on the first serve high and returning strong, it gave her a shot at improving her record in the desert. She would face another tough competitor in Anastasija Sevastova of neighbouring Latvia on Monday.

Advertisement