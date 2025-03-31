Bogota 2025: Alycia Parks vs Iva Jovic preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick | Copa Colsanitas

Match Details
Fixture: (3) Alycia Parks vs Iva Jovic
Date: March 31, 2025
Tournament: Copa Colsanitas Zurich 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Bogota, Colombia
Category: WTA 250
Surface: Red clay
Prize Money: $275,094
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel+ | Canada - DAZN
Alycia Parks vs Iva Jovic preview
Third-seeded Alycia Parks will face fellow American Iva Jovic in the first round of the 2025 Copa Colsanitas Zurich on Monday (March 31).
Parks began her year by reaching the semifinals of the ASB Classic, where she lost to former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka in straight sets. The American's season has considerably slowed down since as she has failed to win back-to-back main draw matches at a tournament.
The World No. 24 didn't go deep in either Indian Wells or Miami, exiting both WTA 1000 tournaments in the second round. She will be eager to win her second pro title, having previously triumphed at the Open Metropole de Lyon two years ago.
Jovic, meanwhile, primarily competes on the ITF circuit and has won three titles on the second-tier women's circuit. The 17-year-old, ranked 150th, received a wildcard for the main draw of the Miami Open, losing in the second round to eventual semifinalist Jasmine Paolini in three sets.
Alycia Parks vs Iva Jovic head-to-head
Parks and Jovic have never met on the WTA Tour so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.
Alycia Parks vs Iva Jovic odds
All bets sourced from BetMGM.
Alycia Parks vs Iva Jovic prediction
At 6'1, Parks has some of the biggest groundstrokes on the WTA Tour. The 24-year-old also possesses a huge first serve, which reaps her many free points. That said, her game will likely be neutralized by the slow claycourts in Bogota.
Jovic isn't as aggressive as her older opponent, but she does make up for her lack of firepower with her shot selection. The teenager has shown impressive tactical acumen at this stage of her career and will be the player to look out for this year.
Although Parks is yet to figure out the ins and outs of winning matches on clay, she has far more experience than her younger opponent. In that regard, the American will get across the finish line, provided she is at the top of her powers.
Pick: Parks to win in three sets.