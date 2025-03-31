Bogota 2025 Day 1: Women's singles predictions ft. Sara Sorribes Tormo vs Selena Janicijevic and Marie Bouzkova vs Aleksandra Krunic | Copa Colsanitas

The Tour has moved to the claycourts, with Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo leading the field at Bogota. The WTA 250 event commences with main draw action on Monday (March 31).

Bouzkova, the top seed at this year's tournament, will open her campaign with opening encounter against Aleksandra Krunic, while Tormo takes on Selena Janicijevic.

With plenty of action to look forward to from the Colombian capital, let's take a look at the prospects of the top names in action on Day 1 of the tournament:

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs Selena Janicijevic

Sara Sorribes Tormo (Source: Getty)

Sara Sorribes Tormo will take on Selena Janicijevic in her first match of the clay season this year. The Spaniard is a seasoned campaigner who has had some of her biggest results on the red dirt. A classic counterpuncher, Tormo feeds off of her opponents' power. She is a master at extending rallies, redirecting shots and quick around the court. Playing against her, opponents need to exhibit an extensive amount of patience.

Her opponent has not played too many Tour-level events in recent times and will come into the contest as a heavy underdog. Her win-loss to 5-7 also pales in comparison to Tormo's 10-7 for the season. Unless she can really find a new gear, Janicijevic will have a hard time breaking past the Spaniard wall.

Pick: Sorribes Tormo in straight sets

Emina Bektas vs Maria Camila Torres

Emina Bektas (Source: Getty)

Emina Bektas will take on local wildcard Maria Camila Torres in another first-round contest that will be pit a claycourt aficionado up against someone who prefers to play on quicker courts.

That said, there is a huge gulf of experience between the former World No. 82 and the No. 822-ranked Torres. When it comes to recent form, neither has too many good results to show for.

While Bektas only has a couple of qualification round wins under her belt this season, Torres has not a main draw match at any level. It is a good opportunity for both players to try and turn their season around and Bektas' superior level of experience should give her the edge.

Pick: Bektas in three sets

Marie Bouzkova vs Aleksandra Krunic

Marie Bouzkova (Source: Getty)

Top seed Marie Bouzkova will open her campaign against former top-40 player Aleksandra Krunic, who has been finding her way back after battling a series of injury-related setbacks.

The Czech player plays a brand of tennis that is well-suited for claycourts. She does not possess specific weapons but relies on her solid all-court game to wear opponents down. Her opponent, on the other hand, likes to go for winners from the back court.

The encounter will bring fans a classic clash of styles. The court should favor the top seed but she has not won a Tour-level match since way back in January. A few doubts will creep into Bouzkova's head if things were to get tight but her level of experience playing on the big stage may just help her get over the line.

Pick: Bouzkova in three sets

