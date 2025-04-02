Bogota 2025 Day 3: Women's singles predictions ft. Marie Bouzkova vs Raluca Georgiana Serban and Tatjana Maria vs Hanna Chang | Copa Colsanitas

Day 3 of the Copa Colsanitas 2025 will feature multiple seeded players fighting to secure their spot in the last eight. Many unseeded players will also be up against them, aiming to cause an upset, making it an interesting sight for viewers to watch.

The crowd’s favorite and the second seed, Camila Osorio, is into the second round at her home tournament. She will be up against America’s Emina Bektas. The top seed, Marie Bouzlova, will also be in the action, locking horns against Raluca Georgiana Serban. Other notable players to feature on the day are sixth seed Tatjana Maria and eighth seed Cristina Bucsa.

On that note, let's analyze and predict these key matches in detail which are taking place on Day 3 of the tournament.

#1 [1] Marie Bouzkova vs Raluca Georgiana Serban

Marie Bouzkova at the Australian Open - Source: Getty

The top seed, Marie Bouzkova, entered the tournament as the favorite to win the first clay-court WTA 250 event of the year. She had a bit of a stumble in the first round against Aleksandra Kurnic. She won the first set 6-0 but lost the second set 3-6. However, in the deciding set, she regrouped and landed the final blow, winning it 6-3.

Serban, on the other hand, is coming off a stellar comeback win against Nuria Parrizas-Diaz. She lost the first set against the Spaniard but bounced back in the next two and won the match 2-6, 6-4, 6-1. Currently ranked outside the top 200 in the world, she had to go through the qualification rounds before entering the main draw where she went past her opponents without dropping a single set.

The Czech should comfortably sail to the next round as her defensive skills and accurate baseline shots are well-suited for the clay court surface, which can be difficult for Serban to negotiate.

Predicted Winner: Marie Bouzkova

#2 [6] Tatjana Maria vs Hanna Chang

Tatjana Maria at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Two-time Bogota Open winner, Tatjana Maria, is coming off a marathon win in the first round of the tournament. She won the match in three sets against Chloe Paquet, which lasted for three hours and 25 minutes. The 37-year-old lost the first set in a tiebreaker, heading to the second with tired legs. But somehow the German managed to hold her fort and won the next two sets to seal the match, (5) 6-7, 7-5, 6-4.

Chang, who is currently ranked 169 in the world, is coming up the ranks from ITF tournaments. She won her first round match against Varvara Lepchenko in three sets after losing the first one. She took her redemption of the Australian Open, where she lost against the American in the Australian Open qualifiers.

Maria’s superior experience and comfort on the surface should give her a significant edge over the 27-year-old and move her into the next round.

Predicted Winner: Tatjana Maria

#3 Emina Bektas vs [2] Camila Osorio

Camila Osorio at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

The defending champion and the local favorite, Camila Osorio, takes on 32-year-old Emina Bektas in the second round of the Copa Colsanitas. The Colombian has two WTA-tour level titles and both have come on the turf of Bogota. In the first round, she dominated her fellow Colombian tennis player Mariana Isabel Higuita Barraza, beating her 6-0, 6-1.

Bektas, coming off a strong win in the first round, defeated a local player, Maria Camila Torres Murcia, in straight sets. This will boost her confidence to take on Osorio on her home turf. She possesses a strong serve, which can cause trouble for the second seed. But Osorio’s superior skill set and home crowd should propel her to the next round.

Predicted Winner: Camila Osorio

#4 [8] Cristina Bucsa vs Lea Boskovic

Cristina Bucsa at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Source: Getty

Eight seed Cristina Bucsa will lock horns against Croatia’s Lea Boskovic in the second-round clash. The Spaniard came over Leonie Kung in three sets in the first round of the tournament. She won the first set comfortably, but the Swiss fought back in the second set winning it in the tiebreaker, but Bucsa once again bounced back and secured her victory with a score of 6-1, (2) 6-7, 6-1.

Boskovic, ranked 225 in the world, had to go through qualification rounds to reach the main draw. She defeated Emanuela Lares and Carolina Alves in the qualifiers. The Serbian was up against Irina Bara in the first round, whom she defeated in straight sets. She is naturally an aggressive player and a promising talent, but Bucsa’s consistency and experience at the higher levels should see her through to the next round.

Predicted Winner: Cristina Bucsa

