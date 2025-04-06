Bogota 2025 final: Camila Osorio vs Katarzyna Kawa preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Copa Colsanitas

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (2) Camila Osorio vs Katarzyna Kawa

Date: April 6, 2025

Tournament: Copa Colsanitas Zurich 2025

Round: Final

Venue: Bogota, Colombia

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Red clay

Prize Money: $275,094

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel+ | Canada - DAZN

Camila Osorio vs Katarzyna Kawa preview

Osorio reacts after a point in the BNP Paribas Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Second seed Camila Osorio will take on Katarzyna Kawa in the Copa Colsanitas final on Sunday (April 6).

Ad

Trending

Osorio is one of the most exciting young players on tour. She's made a decent start to the season by amassing a quarterfinal run in the Singapore Open and a second-round finish in the Australian Open. Despite a valiant effort against Ons Jabeur, the Tunisian defeated her in Melbourne 7-5,6-3.

The Colombian entered Bogota after a first-round exit in Miami. She started her campaign by cruising past Emina Bektas and Tatjana Maria in the initial few rounds and then overpowered Julia Riera in the semifinal. Osorio defeated the Argentine Riera 6-4, 7-5.

Ad

Kawa plays a backhand in the Polish Open 2024 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Katarzyna Kawa has played most of her tennis this year on the women's doubles circuit. She entered the Merida Open in Mexico a few weeks ago but couldn't get past the qualifiers.

Ad

The Polish professional entered Bogota after a quarterfinal run in the ITF W75 event in Valencia. She secured her place in the main draw via the qualifiers and then defeated Laura Pigossi and Marie Bouzkova en route to the last four. Kawa made light work of Julieta Pareja in the semifinal 7-5, 6-2.

Camila Osorio vs Katarzyna Kawa head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Ad

Camila Osorio vs Katarzyna Kawa odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Camila Osorio Katarzyna Kawa

Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Camila Osorio vs Katarzyna Kawa prediction

Osorio in action at the BNP Paribas Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Osorio is through to her third final in the last five years at the Copa Colsanitas. She is one win away from defending her title on Sunday. The Colombian has a sharp all-around game and smart decision-making ability on the court.

Ad

Kawa, on the contrary, has been clinical in Bogota so far. She is unbeaten in her last six matches and has reached the finals on tour for the first time in six years. The Pole has a versatile all-around game with great anticipation skills on the court.

Considering their WTA ranking and form on tour, Osorio will be a clear favorite to come out on top. She knows the conditions inside out at the Country Club de Bogotá and also has a superior skill set compared to her opposite number.

Ad

Despite Kawa's remarkable run this fortnight, Osorio should be able to win the Copa Colsanitas and lift her first title this year.

Pick: Osorio to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More