Bogota 2025 final: Camila Osorio vs Katarzyna Kawa preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Copa Colsanitas

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Camila Osorio vs Katarzyna Kawa
Date: April 6, 2025
Tournament: Copa Colsanitas Zurich 2025
Round: Final
Venue: Bogota, Colombia
Category: WTA 250
Surface: Red clay
Prize Money: $275,094
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel+ | Canada - DAZN
Camila Osorio vs Katarzyna Kawa preview
Second seed Camila Osorio will take on Katarzyna Kawa in the Copa Colsanitas final on Sunday (April 6).
Osorio is one of the most exciting young players on tour. She's made a decent start to the season by amassing a quarterfinal run in the Singapore Open and a second-round finish in the Australian Open. Despite a valiant effort against Ons Jabeur, the Tunisian defeated her in Melbourne 7-5,6-3.
The Colombian entered Bogota after a first-round exit in Miami. She started her campaign by cruising past Emina Bektas and Tatjana Maria in the initial few rounds and then overpowered Julia Riera in the semifinal. Osorio defeated the Argentine Riera 6-4, 7-5.
Meanwhile, Katarzyna Kawa has played most of her tennis this year on the women's doubles circuit. She entered the Merida Open in Mexico a few weeks ago but couldn't get past the qualifiers.
The Polish professional entered Bogota after a quarterfinal run in the ITF W75 event in Valencia. She secured her place in the main draw via the qualifiers and then defeated Laura Pigossi and Marie Bouzkova en route to the last four. Kawa made light work of Julieta Pareja in the semifinal 7-5, 6-2.
Camila Osorio vs Katarzyna Kawa head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.
Camila Osorio vs Katarzyna Kawa odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Camila Osorio vs Katarzyna Kawa prediction
Osorio is through to her third final in the last five years at the Copa Colsanitas. She is one win away from defending her title on Sunday. The Colombian has a sharp all-around game and smart decision-making ability on the court.
Kawa, on the contrary, has been clinical in Bogota so far. She is unbeaten in her last six matches and has reached the finals on tour for the first time in six years. The Pole has a versatile all-around game with great anticipation skills on the court.
Considering their WTA ranking and form on tour, Osorio will be a clear favorite to come out on top. She knows the conditions inside out at the Country Club de Bogotá and also has a superior skill set compared to her opposite number.
Despite Kawa's remarkable run this fortnight, Osorio should be able to win the Copa Colsanitas and lift her first title this year.
Pick: Osorio to win in three sets.