Former World No. 1 Boris Becker congratulated Serena Williams after the tennis superstar announced her second pregnancy in style at the Met Gala.

Williams, along with her husband Alexis Ohanian, broke the news of her pregnancy in a unique way at the Met Gala in New York by telling journalists that there were "three of us" on the red carpet.

Williams announced last year that she was “evolving away from tennis”, writing in a Vogue magazine article that she wanted to grow her family after welcoming daughter Olympia in 2017.

Boris Becker took to Instagram to congratulate Williams and captioned a story on the news of her pregnancy by saying:

"Congratulations Serena."

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have a five-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who was born in September 2017.

Ohanian made the announcement on his social media as well, joking that he and the American were "back at it" because they loved being parents. He further added that their first daughter, Olympia, would be the "best big sister" as she has been asking for a sibling for a while now.

Celebrities including Lewis Hamilton, Iga Swiatek, and Caroline Wozniacki congratulated the couple on their news.

Williams' announcement meant her return to competitive tennis now appears extremely unlikely.

Serena Williams and Roger Federer reunite at Met Gala 2023

A file photo of Serena Williams and Roger Federer at the 2019 Hopman Cup.

Serena Williams and Roger Federer, two of the greatest tennis players of all time, were photographed together at the Met Gala in New York.

Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City, the annual fundraising event is attended by A-listers from the worlds of fashion, music, and film. This year's theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," celebrating the iconic German fashion designer's work with Chanel and Fendi.

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, attended the gala with his wife, Mirka, and served as one of the event's co-hosts, alongside Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz, and Michaela Coel.

A photo of Federer and Williams together set social media on fire.

Both Serena Williams and Roger Federer retired from professional tennis in September last year. While Williams' journey ended at the 2022 US Open with a third-round defeat to Australia's Ajla Taomljanovic, Federer hung up his racket after a doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup.

Other notable tennis figures in attendance included former World No. 1 Andy Roddick and Italy's Matteo Berrettini.

