Boris Becker reacts to $800,000,000-worth LeBron James becoming 1st player in NBA history to score 50,000 career points

Boris Becker recently reacted to LeBron James creating NBA history with an unprecedented 50,000 career points. The American, considered by many to be one of the greatest athletes ever, just embellished his already beautiful basketball resume with yet another 'first player to ever' milestone.

James, who is 40 years old, has shattered many records throughout his career and though his elite basketball prowess is a huge reason, his unparalleled longevity has greatly benefited his legacy. During the first quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' match against the New Orleans Pelicans, James surpassed the career 50,000 points mark, regular season and playoffs, by scoring a three-pointer.

“I mean, that’s a lot of points,” James said. “Obviously, the first thing that comes to mind is where I’m from. Picking up the game when I was a little kid and having a love for the sport, and hoping that someday I’d be able to play at the highest level. I’ve been able to do that and really enjoy my career. So it’s definitely an honor. It’s pretty cool to see that.”

Tennis legend Boris Becker reshared the NBA's post on X (Formerly Twitter) celebrating the $800 million-worth LeBron James' (according to Celebrity Net Worth) historic milestone and wrote,

"The king 👑 doing his thing …," Becker wrote.

The Los Angeles Lakers ended up winning the match 136-115 with James scoring 34 points.

Becker is a huge sports lover and can be seen discussing various happenings in different sports on his social media. He had earlier dropped a four-word reaction to the NBA legend turning 40 years old on his social media.

Boris Becker reacts to NBA legend LeBron James turning 40 years old

Boris Becker - Source: Getty

LeBron James celebrated his 40th birthday on December 30th last year. As well as having the most impressive individual statistics in NBA history, he boasts an equally impressive trophy cabinet having won the NBA four times and the Olympic Gold three times. It is also worth noting that he was awarded the MVP every single time during his NBA triumphs.

The official X account of the NBA shared a highlight reel of some of James' best-ever plays to celebrate the birthday of one of their biggest superstars. Boris Becker reshared the post and dubbed the birthday boy a 'beast'.

"LeBron is a beast !" he wrote.

Boris Becker was also delighted to see James and his son Bronny becoming the first father-son duo to play together in NBA history.

