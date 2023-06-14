Boris Becker reacts to Wimbledon poster honoring him alongside "generation after generation of trailblazers"

Boris Becker recently reacted to the newly released promotional poster for Wimbledon 2023, which seeks to honor trailblazers across generations.

With the grass-court swing for the 2023 season underway, Wimbledon has geared up its promotional activities ahead of the tournament's scheduled start on July 3. The tournament's official social media handle shared a poster portraying various past champions in one frame together, honoring them as "generation after generation of trailblazers."

The poster features nine-time champion Martina Navratilova holding her trophy aloft, alongside six-time champion Billie Jean King. Arthur Ashe, the champion in 1975, appears beside seven-time champion Serena Williams and five-time champion Venus Williams. Three-time champions Boris Becker and Maria Bueno also appear in the promotional image.

There are a few notable exceptions in the poster, with eight-time champion Roger Federer and seven-time champions Novak Djokovic, Pete Sampras and Steffi Graf missing out.

The official social media handle for Wimbledon shared the poster across various platforms.

"Wimbledon- home to generation after generation of trailblazers," the post was captioned on Instagram.

Boris Becker reshared the post on his own social media and expressed his approval of the poster.

"Word," he wrote on his Instagram story.

"With Wimbledon calling, you're surely not done yet" - Boris Becker backs Novak Djokovic after historic 23rd Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic recently created history by winning the 2023 French Open, surpassing Rafael Nadal's tally of 22 Grand Slam titles to become the first and only man in the Open Era to win 23 Major titles.

Boris Becker took to social media to celebrate Djokovic's exceptional achievement, lauding his "confidence, skill and style."

"Novak Djokovic, you did it. And how you did it - with confidence, skill and style. Biggest congrats for your record breaking 23rd Grand Slam title Roland Garros. What an outstanding achievement, considering where you come from," Becker wrote on Instagram.

The German, who coached the World No. 1 between 2013-2016, expressed his pride at having been a part of the Serb's success. Under Becker's tutelage, the Serb won six Major titles. Becker backed Djokovic to further add to his Grand Slam tally, especially with Wimbledon 2023 approaching.

"I am proud to have been part of your team winning six of those 23 together. Moreover, I am thrilled about what's coming next for you: With Wimbledon calling you're surely not done yet. Keep it up and see you soon, "Schatzi"," he added.

Novak Djokovic will strive to defend his title at Wimbledon and secure his third Grand Slam title of the season, having won the 2023 Australian Open earlier this year.

