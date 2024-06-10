Stuttgart 2024: Jack Draper vs Sebastian Ofner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BOSS Open

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Jack Draper vs Sebastian Ofner

Date: June 10, 2024

Tournament: BOSS Open, 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Tennis Club, Weisenhoff

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize: €734,915

Where to Watch: USA - Tennis Channel, UK - Sky Sports, Canada - TSN

Jack Draper vs Sebastian Ofner preview

The grass court season of 2024 is set to commence on the 10th of June with the BOSS Open being held in Stuttgart among other tournaments. The first round of the competition will see the sixth seed Jack Draper square off against Sebastian Offner. The Brit's season has mostly been first-round exits.

However, two notable exceptions were the semi-final run at the Mexico Open where he lost to Alex de Minaur, and a quarter-final appearance in Munich where he lost to Taylor Fritz. He also made it to the final of the Adelaide International, losing to Jiri Lehecka.

Draper has yet to make a mark on the ATP Tour. He has only made it to two ATP finals, both at the 250 series. Last year, Draper did not take part in the grass-court season owing to a shoulder injury.

Sebastian Ofner has had an underwhelming 2024 season so far. A run to the semi-finals of the Hong Kong Open where he lost to Emil Ruusuvuori remains his best showing in 2024. However, in the 2024 French Open, Ofner had a couple of impressive five-setter wins before losing to Corentin Moutet in the third round.

Last year, the only grass court tournament the Austrian played was the Wimbledon. He lost to Jiri Lehecka in the first round. However, Ofner has made it to the 3R of Wimbledon as a qualifier in 2017. He lost to Alexander Zverev on that occasion.

Jack Draper vs Sebastian Ofner head-to-head

The pair are yet to face off against each other on the ATP Tour.

Jack Draper vs Sebastian Ofner odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sebastian Ofner +260 +1.5 (-120) Under 22.5 (-110) Jack Draper -350 -1.5 (-115) Over 22.5 (-125)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Jack Draper vs Sebastian Ofner prediction

Draper has some good results on the grass. Before the 2023 injury, Draper made it to the semi-finals of the Eastbourne International in 2022 where he lost to Maxime Cressy. His left-handed wide serve is an effective weapon on the surface, that enables him to implement the serve-volley tactic.

On the other hand, Ofner is coming on the back of a good showing at the French Open. The Austrian took out a seeded player, Sebastian Baez, in the second round at Roland Garros in a grueling fifth setter that needed a super tiebreaker.

However, the grass surface should suit the playing style of Draper more. Along with the seeding, the Brit should prevail in the encounter.

Pick- Jack Draper to win in straight sets.