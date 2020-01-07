Brisbane International 2020: Garbine Muguruza vs Shelby Rogers, match preview and prediction

Garbine Muguruza notched up an impressive win in the opening round.

Two time former former Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza is still looking to come out of the slump in form ever since winning the Wimbledon title in 2017.

Muguruza began her 2020 season with a hard-fought win over China's Xin Yu Wang in the opening round of the Shenzhen Open, but even harder tests await the Spaniard in the next few matches.

With Shelby Rogers herself coming off of a well deserved win over compatriot Nicole Gibbs in the opening round herself, this second round tie has all the makings of another thriller.

Shelby Rogers got the better of compatriot Nicole Gibbs in a tough three set match.

The two women were best known for their clay court exploits early in their careers and while Rogers biggest results continue to come on the surface, Muguruza has obviously gone on to accomplish bigger things.

Their career trajectories remain highly unmatched, but Rogers would be looking to notch up a win in recent years against a vulnerable Muguruza.

The Spaniard has been on a downward spiral of sorts over the last couple of years and has slid to a lowly No. 36 in the world rankings, having been ranked No. 1 in September 2017.

Muguruza, a former no. 1, has slid to no. 36 in the world rankings.

Muguruza will be looking to reverse her fortunes at the start of a new season. The draw has really opened up with the exits if big names including the top seed Belinda Bencic and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka.

If Muguruza can get close to the level she was playing at her best, she has a very good chance of even going all the way.

At this point, however, she would be looking to take one step at a time and getting the better of Rogers will be the top priority.

Prediction: Muguruza to win in three sets.