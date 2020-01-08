Brisbane International 2020: Samantha Stosur vs Madison Keys, match preview and prediction

Madison Keys will take on home favourite Samantha Stosur in the second round.

Samantha Stosur will yet again be at the centre of Australian hopes when she plays in front of her home crowd at the Stadium Court of the Queensland Tennis Centre during second round play of the 2020 Brisbane International.

Stosur has carried the hopes of the Australian tennis fans for two decades now and given them many things to cheer for, but the one achievement that is missing from her portfolio is a title on home soil.

Never in her her 20 year long career, has Queenslander won a singles WTA title in Australia, but she will have a shot to change that once again at this year's tournament.

Samantha Stosur notched up a great win against Angelique Kerber in the opening round.

One would not expect her to be gunning for the glory any longer, but by revamping her coaching staff just ahead of 2020 season, Stosur had made her intentions clear. She is here to play and still taking her tennis very seriously.

She made a very strong start to the 2020 season with a resounding victory over former World No.1 Angelique Kerber and looked as dangerous as ever.

Next up for her however, is a complete opposite of Kerber in terms of style and approach to the game, American eighth seed Madison Keys.

Keys had powerful groundstrokes off of both wings.

While Stosur was able to outhit Kerber off the ground, the same might not hold true for Keys. The American can inject a great amount of pace into her own shots and can easy go toe-to-toe with Stosur in terms of that department.

Fitness will be key in the match-up of these two powerful hitters as the stealthier of the two will have a huge advantage the longer the match goes on, with being able to stay aggressive for longer.

Predicton: Keys to win in three sets.